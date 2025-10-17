"No changes for Russia": Zelenskyy commented on Russian strikes on Kryvyi Rih
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on Russian strikes on civilian infrastructure in Kryvyi Rih. He emphasized that "security can be guaranteed if everything we agree on, particularly in Washington, is implemented."
He emphasized that the enemy attacked the city's civilian infrastructure.
For Russia, nothing changes: it continues to terrorize life in Ukraine. A wave of drones hit Kryvyi Rih – civilian infrastructure. Dozens more attack drones were in the sky. Missiles were also recorded. In fact, these weeks there hasn't been a single night without Russian strikes on Ukraine. Most targets are infrastructure. Systematic terror against our energy sector
According to him, Russia expects to leave "our part of Europe an island of dangers and mockery of people's lives."
It is important not to allow this. Russia will be forced to stop the war when it can no longer continue it. And Russia's true readiness for peace is not in words, which Putin has never been short of, but in a real cessation of strikes and killings, and that is precisely where he has problems
He emphasized that this is why every air defense system for Ukraine is important for saving lives.
"Every decision that can strengthen us brings the end of the war closer. Security can be guaranteed if everything we agree on, including in Washington, is implemented," the President summarized.
On the night of October 17, Kryvyi Rih suffered a massive attack by enemy UAVs, with more than 10 explosions recorded. Fires broke out in the city, and air defense was working.
