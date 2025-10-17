"No changes for Russia": Zelenskyy commented on Russian strikes on Kryvyi Rih

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the Russian strikes on Kryvyi Rih. This is reported by UNN.

He emphasized that the enemy attacked the city's civilian infrastructure.

For Russia, nothing changes: it continues to terrorize life in Ukraine. A wave of drones hit Kryvyi Rih – civilian infrastructure. Dozens more attack drones were in the sky. Missiles were also recorded. In fact, these weeks there hasn't been a single night without Russian strikes on Ukraine. Most targets are infrastructure. Systematic terror against our energy sector

According to him, Russia expects to leave "our part of Europe an island of dangers and mockery of people's lives."

It is important not to allow this. Russia will be forced to stop the war when it can no longer continue it. And Russia's true readiness for peace is not in words, which Putin has never been short of, but in a real cessation of strikes and killings, and that is precisely where he has problems