In Kryvyi Rih, a civilian infrastructure object was repeatedly hit by missiles: there are casualties
Kyiv • UNN
In Kryvyi Rih, three people sustained injuries of moderate severity as a result of an enemy attack, which caused a large-scale fire. Emergency rescue operations are ongoing, and public transport is operating as usual.
In Kryvyi Rih, three people were injured as a result of an enemy attack. Their condition is assessed as moderate. A large fire was recorded. An emergency rescue operation is underway. This was reported by the head of the city's Defense Council, Oleksandr Vilkul, as reported by UNN.
Missile strikes on a civilian infrastructure object (the same place as during the first wave). An emergency rescue operation is underway. Large fire. Three injured. Preliminarily moderate.
According to Vilkul, tram and trolleybus traffic on all sections is operating accordingly.
"We are deploying a people's aid headquarters in front of the vocational school at the ring, locals will understand. Building materials will be there in half an hour. Applications for assistance from the city, communal brigades," the city head added.
Recall
On the night of September 7, Russian troops launched a massive drone and missile attack on Kryvyi Rih. Hits were recorded on transport and urban infrastructure facilities, and the private sector.