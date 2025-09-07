$41.350.00
In Kryvyi Rih, a civilian infrastructure object was repeatedly hit by missiles: there are casualties

Kyiv • UNN

 • 134 views

In Kryvyi Rih, three people sustained injuries of moderate severity as a result of an enemy attack, which caused a large-scale fire. Emergency rescue operations are ongoing, and public transport is operating as usual.

In Kryvyi Rih, a civilian infrastructure object was repeatedly hit by missiles: there are casualties

In Kryvyi Rih, three people were injured as a result of an enemy attack. Their condition is assessed as moderate. A large fire was recorded. An emergency rescue operation is underway. This was reported by the head of the city's Defense Council, Oleksandr Vilkul, as reported by UNN.

Missile strikes on a civilian infrastructure object (the same place as during the first wave). An emergency rescue operation is underway. Large fire. Three injured. Preliminarily moderate.

- the message says.

According to Vilkul, tram and trolleybus traffic on all sections is operating accordingly.

"We are deploying a people's aid headquarters in front of the vocational school at the ring, locals will understand. Building materials will be there in half an hour. Applications for assistance from the city, communal brigades," the city head added.

Recall

On the night of September 7, Russian troops launched a massive drone and missile attack on Kryvyi Rih. Hits were recorded on transport and urban infrastructure facilities, and the private sector.

Vita Zelenetska

War in Ukraine
Vilkul Oleksandr
Kryvyi Rih