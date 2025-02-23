Night shelling in Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured and a fire started
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia on the night of February 23, causing a fire in the private sector. A 53-year-old woman was injured, and windows in high-rise buildings were damaged.
On the night of Sunday, February 23, Russian troops shelled Zaporizhzhia. Local authorities reported a fire and a victim. This is reported by UNN with reference to Telegram of the head of the Zaporizhzhia regional military administration Ivan Fedorov.
Details
On Sunday, February 23, at 00:55, Ivan Fedorov posted on his Telegram channel about the attack on Zaporizhzhia.
Russians attack Zaporizhzhia. A fire broke out in the private sector
The official also reported damaged windows in several high-rise buildings and the work of emergency services.
Later he clarified that a person was injured due to enemy shelling.
A 53-year-old woman was wounded in Zaporizhzhia due to enemy shelling
According to him, doctors are providing assistance to the victim.
Recall
On the evening of February 22, a man died and a number of people were seriously wounded in a rocket attack on Kryvyi Rih. City authorities also reported a fire.
The enemy also hit a private house in Odesa. A private house caught fire, three people were injured.
Russian attack on the center of Kyiv: city authorities updated information about the fall of UAV debris23.02.25, 00:02 • 95501 view