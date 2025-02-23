Night shelling in Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured and a fire started

On the night of Sunday, February 23, Russian troops shelled Zaporizhzhia. Local authorities reported a fire and a victim. This is reported by UNN with reference to Telegram of the head of the Zaporizhzhia regional military administration Ivan Fedorov.

Details

On Sunday, February 23, at 00:55, Ivan Fedorov posted on his Telegram channel about the attack on Zaporizhzhia.

Russians attack Zaporizhzhia. A fire broke out in the private sector - the post says.

The official also reported damaged windows in several high-rise buildings and the work of emergency services.

Later he clarified that a person was injured due to enemy shelling.

A 53-year-old woman was wounded in Zaporizhzhia due to enemy shelling - Ivan Fedorov noted.

According to him, doctors are providing assistance to the victim.

Recall

On the evening of February 22, a man died and a number of people were seriously wounded in a rocket attack on Kryvyi Rih. City authorities also reported a fire.

The enemy also hit a private house in Odesa. A private house caught fire, three people were injured.

