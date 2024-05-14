Night frosts and rains in the south during the day: forecast for today

ukenru
Exclusive
Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18916 views

On May 14, there will be no precipitation in most of Ukraine, only in the southern regions there will be moderate short-term rains; temperatures at night will be between frost and 10°C, during the day 11-22°C.

On May 14, there will be no precipitation in most of Ukraine, only moderate short-term rains in the southern regions; the temperature at night will be frosty in some places, during the day 11-22° Celsius, the Ukrainian Weather Center told UNN.

Details

According to weather forecasters, there will be moderate short-term rains in the southern part, Kirovohrad and Dnipro regions (with heavy rain in some places at night in Zaporizhzhia region); the rest of the country will be without precipitation.

The wind is mainly northeast, 5-10 m/s, with gusts of 15-20 m/s in some places in the Azov Sea during the day.

The temperature at night is 1-6° Celsius, in the western, northern and Vinnytsia regions there will be 0-5° frost on the soil surface, in the southern part 5-10° Celsius; during the day in Ukraine 11-16°, in Transcarpathia 17-22°; in the Carpathians at night about 0°, during the day 7-12° Celsius.

Weather in the capital region

No precipitation in the Kyiv region. Northeast wind, 5-10 m/s. Temperature at night 1-6° Celsius, 0-5° frost on the soil surface; during the day 11-16° Celsius,  in Kyiv  at night 3-5° Celsius, during the day 12-14°.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Society
