Night frosts and rains in the south during the day: forecast for today

On May 14, there will be no precipitation in most of Ukraine, only moderate short-term rains in the southern regions; the temperature at night will be frosty in some places, during the day 11-22° Celsius, the Ukrainian Weather Center told UNN.



Details

According to weather forecasters, there will be moderate short-term rains in the southern part, Kirovohrad and Dnipro regions (with heavy rain in some places at night in Zaporizhzhia region); the rest of the country will be without precipitation.

The wind is mainly northeast, 5-10 m/s, with gusts of 15-20 m/s in some places in the Azov Sea during the day.

The temperature at night is 1-6° Celsius, in the western, northern and Vinnytsia regions there will be 0-5° frost on the soil surface, in the southern part 5-10° Celsius; during the day in Ukraine 11-16°, in Transcarpathia 17-22°; in the Carpathians at night about 0°, during the day 7-12° Celsius.

Weather in the capital region

No precipitation in the Kyiv region. Northeast wind, 5-10 m/s. Temperature at night 1-6° Celsius, 0-5° frost on the soil surface; during the day 11-16° Celsius, in Kyiv at night 3-5° Celsius, during the day 12-14°.