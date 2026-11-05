Night drone attack on Dnipro and Samar: three people injured

During the night of Thursday, November 5, the enemy attacked Dnipro and Samar with drones. This was reported by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, three people were injured as a result of the attack.

In Dnipro, the roof of a private house and private garages caught fire. Three people were injured. Fires also broke out at critical infrastructure facilities - Hanzha stated.

He added that emergency services were working at the sites of the strikes.

Previously

In Dnipro, a residential building suffered extensive damage as a result of a Russian ballistic strike on November 3. Two people were killed and 20 more were injured.

Search and rescue operation completed in Dnipro following an enemy attack: two killed, 20 injured