Night drone attack by Russia in Yahotyn, Kyiv region: fire broke out at Roshen warehouse

"Joyful moment": father and coach of skeleton racer and flag bearer Vladyslav Heraskevych on impressions from the opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympics, support for Ukraine, and team ambitions
Exclusive
February 6, 04:55 PM • 15563 views
Sanctions hit Russia hard, but the Kremlin does not stop: The Commissioner of the President of Ukraine for Sanctions told how Western pressure works
Exclusive
February 6, 04:00 PM • 30057 views
Computer glasses: real protection or clever marketing
February 6, 02:58 PM • 25175 views
The NBU does not rule out that electricity and other utility tariffs will increase after the heating season
February 6, 02:54 PM • 22513 views
Ban on seaborne oil supplies, new bans on metal imports, shadow fleet and banks: EU presents 20th package of sanctions against Russia
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 28922 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
February 6, 12:09 PM • 13932 views
Zelenskyy considers the work of the Air Force in some regions unsatisfactory: discussed solutions to improve the downing of "Shaheds"
Exclusive
February 6, 11:00 AM • 31305 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
February 6, 09:41 AM • 18165 views
Is Ukraine ready for the start of the Olympics: what is known about the team's condition before the first competitions
February 6, 09:02 AM • 20748 views
Ukraine's international reserves hit a new historical high, reaching $57.7 billion
Popular news
Explosion at a motor transport enterprise in Lviv region: identities of the deceased and injured established, proceedings initiatedFebruary 6, 09:12 PM • 11904 views
Will help save health, lives, and property: The Ministry of Internal Affairs provided key rules for using alternative power sourcesVideoFebruary 6, 09:59 PM • 11250 views
Volyn region attacked, critical infrastructure object damaged - OVAFebruary 6, 10:31 PM • 12059 views
"Hellish sanctions": Stefanchuk in the US discussed with Graham and Blumenthal means of influencing RussiaPhotoFebruary 7, 12:38 AM • 10762 views
ISW: Kremlin insists on Ukraine's full diplomatic and military capitulation04:30 AM • 13626 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 28922 views
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinicPhotoFebruary 6, 11:15 AM • 29479 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
February 6, 11:00 AM • 31305 views
Ukrzaliznytsia introduces dynamic pricing for luxury tickets and new refund rulesFebruary 5, 08:38 PM • 41461 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Exclusive
February 5, 03:05 PM • 70965 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Donald Trump
Denys Shmyhal
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Ukraine
United States
Village
Lviv Oblast
Milan
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 6738 views
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideoFebruary 5, 06:35 PM • 22679 views
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 eurosFebruary 5, 03:30 PM • 25367 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideoFebruary 5, 01:14 PM • 34490 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhotoFebruary 5, 11:46 AM • 37568 views
Technology
Social network
Heating
Starlink
Film

Night drone attack by Russia in Yahotyn, Kyiv region: fire broke out at Roshen warehouse

Kyiv • UNN

 • 50 views

As a result of a night attack by Russian drones in Yahotyn, Kyiv region, a fire broke out at a Roshen company warehouse. Firefighting efforts are currently underway.

Night drone attack by Russia in Yahotyn, Kyiv region: fire broke out at Roshen warehouse
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

As a result of a night Russian UAV attack in the city of Yahotyn, Kyiv region, a fire broke out on the territory of the "Roshen" company's warehouse. This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Details

The fire is currently being extinguished. Rescuers have published photos and videos of the consequences of the enemy strike.

Context

On the night of February 7, the Russians launched a combined attack on Ukraine. An enemy UAV hit Kharkiv, and explosions were heard in Vinnytsia and Burshtyn.

Recall

In Kyiv, 1395 Invincibility Points are operating. Among them are 211 aid points provided by the State Emergency Service, deployed in tents.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Vinnytsia
Kyiv
Kharkiv