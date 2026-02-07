Night drone attack by Russia in Yahotyn, Kyiv region: fire broke out at Roshen warehouse
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of a night attack by Russian drones in Yahotyn, Kyiv region, a fire broke out at a Roshen company warehouse. Firefighting efforts are currently underway.
Details
The fire is currently being extinguished. Rescuers have published photos and videos of the consequences of the enemy strike.
Context
On the night of February 7, the Russians launched a combined attack on Ukraine. An enemy UAV hit Kharkiv, and explosions were heard in Vinnytsia and Burshtyn.
Recall
