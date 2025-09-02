Night drone attack on Kyiv region: one person killed, there are casualties
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of a night attack by Russian drones on the Bila Tserkva community, one person was killed. There are also casualties and significant infrastructure damage.
One person died as a result of a night attack by Russian drones on the Bila Tserkva community in the Kyiv region. This was reported by acting mayor Volodymyr Vovkotrub, according to UNN.
Details
According to him, there are also preliminary casualties.
For the second night in a row, the Bila Tserkva community is under attack by enemy drones. As a result, a fire broke out. Unfortunately, there are casualties and one person is known to have died. All relevant services are already working to eliminate the consequences
In turn, Mykola Kalashnyk reported that the body of the deceased man was found during the extinguishing of a fire at a garage cooperative.
Damage to glazing of multi-story buildings, fires on the territory of a garage cooperative, premises of trade and production enterprises are recorded in the city
Recall
Air defense forces repelled another attack by Russian occupiers on the Kyiv region on the night of September 1.
Kyiv region endured a 10-hour Russian attack: consequences in three districts30.08.25, 11:35 • 55237 views