Night drone attack on Kyiv region: one person killed, there are casualties

One person died as a result of a night attack by Russian drones on the Bila Tserkva community in the Kyiv region. This was reported by acting mayor Volodymyr Vovkotrub, according to UNN.

According to him, there are also preliminary casualties.

For the second night in a row, the Bila Tserkva community is under attack by enemy drones. As a result, a fire broke out. Unfortunately, there are casualties and one person is known to have died. All relevant services are already working to eliminate the consequences