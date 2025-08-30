Kyiv region endured a 10-hour Russian attack: consequences in three districts

The night attack by the Russian Federation affected three districts of Kyiv Oblast, damaging houses and a railway power line, but train traffic has already been restored, Mykola Kalashnyk, head of the Kyiv Oblast Military Administration, reported on Saturday in Telegram, writes UNN.

"Another massive night attack on Kyiv Oblast. The enemy attacked the region with attack drones and missiles. The alarm lasted almost 10 hours. Air defense forces worked in the region. Enemy targets were shot down. No hits on critical infrastructure objects were allowed," the head of the OVA wrote.

We are recording the consequences of the attack in three districts of the region - Kalashnyk reported and listed:

in Bucha district - two private houses were damaged;

in Fastiv district - a railway power line was damaged. Train traffic has already been restored;

in Obukhiv district, a private house and outbuildings were damaged.

"Thanks to our hunters from the "Clean Sky" project. Tonight, they intercepted more than forty enemy drones. Keep it up," the head of the OVA emphasized.

Kyiv Oblast police showed the consequences of the Russian attack.

510 out of 537 drones and 38 out of 45 Russian missiles neutralized overnight over Ukraine