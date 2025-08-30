Kyiv region endured a 10-hour Russian attack: consequences in three districts

$41.260.00
August 29, 02:32 PM • 40154 views
Expert on Defence City: a good start, but additional support tools are needed for critically important companies
August 29, 12:28 PM • 162736 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhoto
Exclusive
August 29, 12:17 PM • 137248 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
Exclusive
August 29, 08:48 AM • 85017 views
ROSE-TINTED GLASSES OF DEMOCRACY
Exclusive
August 29, 06:38 AM • 93680 views
Enemy strike on Navy ship: death toll rises
Exclusive
August 29, 06:25 AM • 58287 views
Modi and Putin go to China: political scientist explained their goals
August 29, 05:00 AM • 117054 views
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidyPhoto
Exclusive
August 28, 03:40 PM • 75529 views
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
Exclusive
August 28, 01:53 PM • 71822 views
43% share of UN mission services for Ukraine: domestic airlines gain positions in the global market
August 28, 01:37 PM • 165421 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025
Dnipropetrovsk region under massive attack: explosions in Dnipro and PavlohradAugust 30, 01:23 AM • 14196 views
United States provides Ukraine with weapons to strike distant targets in Russia - US Ambassador to NATOAugust 30, 02:05 AM • 13511 views
Poland scrambled aircraft due to Russian missile attack on Ukraine02:50 AM • 14477 views
Night attack on Zaporizhzhia: 14 multi-story buildings and 40 private houses damaged04:55 AM • 5176 views
Ukrainian drones hit two oil refineries in Russia - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine06:01 AM • 9336 views
Instead of development - inaction: how state institutions undermine the future of aviationAugust 29, 12:47 PM • 107944 views
Action "Table of Remembrance": thousands of establishments and military units commemorate fallen defenders of UkrainePhotoVideoAugust 29, 12:35 PM • 113253 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhotoAugust 29, 12:28 PM • 162735 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
Exclusive
August 29, 12:17 PM • 137247 views
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidyPhotoAugust 29, 05:00 AM • 117054 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ivan Fedorov
Denys Shmyhal
Serhiy Lysak
Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Pavlohrad
The creator of the popular toy Labubu entered the top 100 richest people in the world, taking 86th placePhotoAugust 29, 01:11 PM • 40070 views
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 176538 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 204084 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 204864 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 189407 views
MIM-104 Patriot
Starlink
"Kalibr" (missile family)
SWIFT
Falcon 9

Kyiv region endured a 10-hour Russian attack: consequences in three districts

Kyiv • UNN

 • 180 views

Kyiv region suffered a massive night attack by drones and missiles; the air raid alert lasted 10 hours. Air defense forces shot down enemy targets; there were no hits on critical infrastructure.

Kyiv region endured a 10-hour Russian attack: consequences in three districts

The night attack by the Russian Federation affected three districts of Kyiv Oblast, damaging houses and a railway power line, but train traffic has already been restored, Mykola Kalashnyk, head of the Kyiv Oblast Military Administration, reported on Saturday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"Another massive night attack on Kyiv Oblast. The enemy attacked the region with attack drones and missiles. The alarm lasted almost 10 hours. Air defense forces worked in the region. Enemy targets were shot down. No hits on critical infrastructure objects were allowed," the head of the OVA wrote.

We are recording the consequences of the attack in three districts of the region

- Kalashnyk reported and listed:
  • in Bucha district - two private houses were damaged;
    • in Fastiv district - a railway power line was damaged. Train traffic has already been restored;
      • in Obukhiv district, a private house and outbuildings were damaged.

        "Thanks to our hunters from the "Clean Sky" project. Tonight, they intercepted more than forty enemy drones. Keep it up," the head of the OVA emphasized.

        Kyiv Oblast police showed the consequences of the Russian attack.

        510 out of 537 drones and 38 out of 45 Russian missiles neutralized overnight over Ukraine30.08.25, 09:19 • 1748 views

        Julia Shramko

        War in UkraineKyiv
        Electricity
        Kyiv Oblast