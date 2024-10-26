Night attack of the Russian Federation: family of a policeman killed in Dnipro
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of Russia's massive attack on Ukraine, 6 people were killed and 27 wounded. In Dnipro, the victims were the wife and daughter of a police officer, and in Kyiv, a 14-year-old child was killed.
A police officer's wife and daughter were killed in Dnipro by a Russian missile attack at night. A total of six casualties and 27 wounded were reported as a result of a massive attack by Russian troops on Ukraine on the night of October 26, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said on Saturday, UNN reports .
A Russian strike on a residential building in Dnipro killed the wife and daughter of a police officer. The investigator's younger daughter was saved
In total, 4 people were killed and 20 others were injured in Dnipro.
Klymenko also reminded that the Russian attack on Kyiv claimed the life of a 14-year-old child. 6 residents of the damaged high-rise buildings were injured.
In Kyiv region , as a result of a nighttime enemy strike, one person died in hospital as a result of injuries, and a child born in 2011 was also injured.
Last night, SES units extinguished 7 fires caused by Russian shelling, Klymenko added.
