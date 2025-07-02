$41.780.14
Night attack by Russian drones on Kharkiv: consequences shown

Kyiv • UNN

 • 41 views

Kharkiv was hit by Russian drones on the night of July 2, causing a fire in a non-residential building and a car service station in the Novobavarsky district. Administrative buildings, a public transport stop, a multi-apartment building and non-residential premises were damaged.

Night attack by Russian drones on Kharkiv: consequences shown

Kharkiv was hit by Russian drones at night, a fire broke out, and there was damage, the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported on Wednesday, showing the consequences, writes UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, on July 2, at approximately 3:00 a.m., a Russian drone attacked the city of Kharkiv. The hit was recorded in the Novobavarsky district.

"As a result of the strike, a one-story non-residential building caught fire. Rescuers extinguished the fire at 7:00 a.m. An administrative building and a public transport stop were also damaged. Fortunately, there were no casualties," the prosecutor's office reported.

As Oleg Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv OVA, reported, according to updated information, as a result of the shelling, car service boxes caught fire in the Novobavarsky district. Approximately, an area of 300 sq. m was engulfed in fire. According to him, a multi-story building and a non-residential premise were also damaged in Kharkiv.

"It was preliminarily established that the Russian army used a Geran-2 UAV for the attack," the prosecutor's office reported.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched into the war crime (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Kharkiv region attacked by Russian UAVs: there is a dead person, an injured person, fires broke out02.07.25, 04:42 • 1452 views

Addition

As the head of the OVA reported, over the past day, the city of Kharkiv and 6 settlements in the Kharkiv region were subjected to enemy attacks.

"As a result of shelling, 4 people were injured," Syniehubov wrote on Telegram.

According to him, a 51-year-old woman was injured in the village of Vilkhuvatka; in the village of Borivske, Shevchenkivska community, a 22-year-old and a 90-year-old man, and a 50-year-old woman were injured.

The enemy actively used various types of weapons in the Kharkiv region: 6 KABs; 13 Geran-2 type UAVs; 2 Molniya type UAVs; 1 FPV drone. The enemy attacked the Novobavarsky district of Kharkiv with UAVs.

In the Kupyansk district, according to the head of the OVA, 4 private houses, a warehouse (Maly Burluk village), an emergency medical aid department building (Kupyansk city), a car (Vilkhuvatka village), an agricultural enterprise, multi-story buildings (Borivske village), an agricultural enterprise (Volianka Balakliya village), a cafe (Velyky Burluk settlement) were damaged.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Oleh Syniehubov
Shahed-136
Kupyansk
Kharkiv
