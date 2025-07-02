Kharkiv region attacked by Russian UAVs: there is a dead person, an injured person, fires broke out

$41.780.14
48.990.20
ukenru
“The wind remains gusty, the heat will get closer”: weather forecast for July 2 in Ukraine
July 1, 03:40 PM • 28539 views
“The wind remains gusty, the heat will get closer”: weather forecast for July 2 in Ukraine
Exclusive
July 1, 01:57 PM • 78404 views
Mobilization of convicts continues: the Ministry of Justice sees no downturn in dynamics
Exclusive
July 1, 12:51 PM • 63310 views
Aircraft Maintenance: Key Principles of Work Organization and Regulation - Expert Comment
Exclusive
July 1, 11:25 AM • 132443 views
Cosmetic changes, but systemic threats: what the updated draft law on the activity of the Deposit Guarantee Fund conceals
July 1, 10:00 AM • 78321 views
Almost 19 divisions and 42 tank battalions: the number of Russian losses for the first half of 2025 announced
Exclusive
July 1, 08:13 AM • 67149 views
Political responsibility for “unprofessional” members in Verkhovna Rada committees lies with the factions – expert
July 1, 06:15 AM • 170698 views
Mandatory video recording of technical inspection from July 1: what will change for drivers and service stations
July 1, 05:50 AM • 130069 views
Bachelor's admission: deadlines and rules in 2025
June 30, 07:06 PM • 60502 views
IMF approves 8th EFF program review, Ukraine to soon receive $500 million - Shmyhal
June 30, 02:53 PM • 116506 views
EU and Ukraine reach agreement on new trade terms: what's expected
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+15°
3.4m/s
70%
749mm
Popular news
General Staff confirmed strike on command post of the 8th Combined Arms Army of the Russian Armed ForcesJuly 1, 05:24 PM • 1283 views
In the TOT, Russian occupiers are raising a new generation of drone operators - CNSJuly 1, 05:26 PM • 1782 views
Rubio launched a new attack against USAID on the agency's last day of operation - BloombergJuly 1, 06:09 PM • 1548 views
Tied to a motorcycle and dragged along the road: Lubinets reacted to the alleged execution of a Ukrainian soldierJuly 1, 06:17 PM • 1952 views
Eight opposition parties in Georgia announced their refusal to participate in local elections: whyJuly 1, 07:06 PM • 2422 views
Publications
"A helicopter cannot fly for 100 years": army warns of risks - industry reactsJuly 1, 03:27 PM • 51765 views
How will the subsistence minimum, minimum wage, and exchange rate change: The Cabinet of Ministers approved the budget declarationJuly 1, 03:10 PM • 64106 views
ARMA risks handing over Gulliver Mall to Adamovsky's "Russian hands"July 1, 02:20 PM • 81645 views
Cosmetic changes, but systemic threats: what the updated draft law on the activity of the Deposit Guarantee Fund conceals
Exclusive
July 1, 11:25 AM • 132443 views
Mandatory video recording of technical inspection from July 1: what will change for drivers and service stationsJuly 1, 06:15 AM • 170698 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Tusk
Mette Frederiksen
Petro Poroshenko
Oleksiy Chernyshov
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
Azerbaijan
Iran
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taylor Swift buys a giant friendship bracelet from New Orleans Eras Tour for $13KJuly 1, 03:11 PM • 16216 views
Actress from "Blade Runner 2049" to star in series with Josh HartnettJuly 1, 11:17 AM • 81080 views
US canceled Bob Vylan's visas due to scandalous antisemitic slogans at a concertJuly 1, 10:47 AM • 84527 views
British royal family to abandon train as part of cost cuttingJuly 1, 07:10 AM • 105640 views
Netflix unveils teaser for "Troll 2," the sequel to the successful Norwegian monster storyJune 30, 11:05 AM • 133326 views
Actual
Sukhoi Su-27
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Kh-101
9K720 Iskander
"Kalibr" (missile family)

Kharkiv region attacked by Russian UAVs: there is a dead person, an injured person, fires broke out

Kyiv • UNN

 • 297 views

On Wednesday, July 2, in the Kharkiv region, as a result of an attack by Russian "Geran-2" type drones, fires were recorded at agricultural enterprises in the Kupiansk district. One person died, one was injured.

Kharkiv region attacked by Russian UAVs: there is a dead person, an injured person, fires broke out

On the night of Wednesday, July 2, an explosion occurred in the Kharkiv region amidst the threat of shelling by Russian drones, and fires broke out in various districts. There is one fatality and one injured person. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channels of the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration (RMA) Oleh Syniehubov, and Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

Details

On Wednesday, July 2, at 03:46, Oleh Syniehubov reported on the consequences of the enemy UAV attack on Kupyansk district:

Borivske village: as a result of shelling (preliminarily 5 Geran-2 type UAVs), warehouses, hay in bales, and two minibuses on the territory of an agricultural enterprise caught fire. The fire, which has now been localized, covered an area of 800 sq. m. Unfortunately, there is one fatality and one injured person.

- the official's post states.

Also, according to him, in Voloska Balakliia village, as a result of shelling (preliminarily 5 Geran-2 type UAVs), structural elements of a warehouse on the territory of an agricultural enterprise were burning. The fire has now been extinguished. There were no casualties.

Ihor Terekhov informed that the fire at the impact site in Novobavarskyi district, where a one-story non-residential building caught fire, had been localized.

Two people were evacuated by the "Red Cross" from houses near the impact site. There are no casualties at this time.

Recall

On the night of Wednesday, July 2, Russian troops attacked Izmail district of Odesa region with kamikaze drones, damaging port and tourist infrastructure. There were no casualties.

Russia plans to increase the number of drones in attacks on Ukraine, we are preparing countermeasures - Zelenskyy30.06.25, 20:02 • 1404 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
Oleh Syniehubov
Kharkiv Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Shahed-136
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9