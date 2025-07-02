Kharkiv region attacked by Russian UAVs: there is a dead person, an injured person, fires broke out

On the night of Wednesday, July 2, an explosion occurred in the Kharkiv region amidst the threat of shelling by Russian drones, and fires broke out in various districts. There is one fatality and one injured person. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channels of the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration (RMA) Oleh Syniehubov, and Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

Details

On Wednesday, July 2, at 03:46, Oleh Syniehubov reported on the consequences of the enemy UAV attack on Kupyansk district:

Borivske village: as a result of shelling (preliminarily 5 Geran-2 type UAVs), warehouses, hay in bales, and two minibuses on the territory of an agricultural enterprise caught fire. The fire, which has now been localized, covered an area of 800 sq. m. Unfortunately, there is one fatality and one injured person. - the official's post states.

Also, according to him, in Voloska Balakliia village, as a result of shelling (preliminarily 5 Geran-2 type UAVs), structural elements of a warehouse on the territory of an agricultural enterprise were burning. The fire has now been extinguished. There were no casualties.

Ihor Terekhov informed that the fire at the impact site in Novobavarskyi district, where a one-story non-residential building caught fire, had been localized.

Two people were evacuated by the "Red Cross" from houses near the impact site. There are no casualties at this time.

Recall

On the night of Wednesday, July 2, Russian troops attacked Izmail district of Odesa region with kamikaze drones, damaging port and tourist infrastructure. There were no casualties.

