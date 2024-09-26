New York Mayor Adams faces criminal charges, vows to fight

ukenru
11:19 PM • 77417 views

February 28, 08:24 PM • 104764 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 168988 views

Exclusive
February 28, 11:57 AM • 138949 views

Exclusive
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143742 views

Exclusive
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139277 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 183047 views

February 28, 08:41 AM • 112100 views

February 28, 06:23 AM • 173509 views

February 27, 10:22 PM • 104764 views

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 101023 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 110748 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 112884 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 54394 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 60943 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 168988 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 183047 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 173509 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 200878 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 189776 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 142302 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 142309 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146993 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138396 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155245 views
New York Mayor Adams faces criminal charges, vows to fight

New York Mayor Adams faces criminal charges, vows to fight

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15256 views

Eric Adams is awaiting federal charges and has maintained his innocence. Earlier, it was reported about an investigation into possible illegal donations to his 2021 campaign, including possible donations from the Turkish government.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said he expects to be charged with federal crimes and has declared his innocence. At the same time, according to the New York Times, he has already been charged after a lengthy federal investigation. UNN writes about this with reference to Reuters.

Details

Adams recorded a video message in which he said that if charges were brought, they would be "completely false, based on lies." He vowed to stay in office and fight them.

If I am charged, I know I am innocent. I will demand an immediate trial so that the people of New York can hear the truth

- Adams said.

Context

In early November 2023, The Times, citing a search warrant, reported that federal authorities were investigating the possible acceptance of illegal donations by the Adams campaign in 2021, including from the Turkish government.

The investigation conducted by the US Attorney's Office focused on whether Adams' mayoral campaign for the 2021 elections colluded with a Brooklyn-based construction company to raise foreign money for the campaign through a shell company scheme, the Times notes.

Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives calls for dismissal of Ukraine's ambassador25.09.24, 22:54 • 18616 views

Authorities were also looking for information about Adams' interactions with Israel, China, Qatar, South Korea, and Uzbekistan, the Times reported.

Last November, the FBI searched Adams' electronic devices but did not file charges. And in recent weeks, several top city officials have resigned amid multiple federal corruption investigations. Police Commissioner Edward Caban resigned on September 12, a week after FBI agents seized his phone. A few days later, Adams' general counsel resigned, saying she "can no longer effectively fulfill her duties" in the position. On Wednesday, David Banks, the chancellor of the city's public schools, said he would resign at the end of the year.

Recall

Bob Menendez, the former chairman of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee, resigned after being convicted of corruption. He plans to appeal the verdict, but does not want to distract the Senate from its important work.

Speaker of the US House of Representatives will not meet with Zelenskyy today: the reason is known26.09.24, 08:48 • 66412 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

News of the World
israelIsrael
the-new-york-timesThe New York Times
uzbekistanUzbekistan
new-york-cityNew York City
south-koreaSouth Korea
katarQatar
chinaChina
turkeyTurkey

