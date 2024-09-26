New York Mayor Adams faces criminal charges, vows to fight

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said he expects to be charged with federal crimes and has declared his innocence. At the same time, according to the New York Times, he has already been charged after a lengthy federal investigation. UNN writes about this with reference to Reuters.

Details

Adams recorded a video message in which he said that if charges were brought, they would be "completely false, based on lies." He vowed to stay in office and fight them.

If I am charged, I know I am innocent. I will demand an immediate trial so that the people of New York can hear the truth - Adams said.

Context

In early November 2023, The Times, citing a search warrant, reported that federal authorities were investigating the possible acceptance of illegal donations by the Adams campaign in 2021, including from the Turkish government.

The investigation conducted by the US Attorney's Office focused on whether Adams' mayoral campaign for the 2021 elections colluded with a Brooklyn-based construction company to raise foreign money for the campaign through a shell company scheme, the Times notes.

Authorities were also looking for information about Adams' interactions with Israel, China, Qatar, South Korea, and Uzbekistan, the Times reported.

Last November, the FBI searched Adams' electronic devices but did not file charges. And in recent weeks, several top city officials have resigned amid multiple federal corruption investigations. Police Commissioner Edward Caban resigned on September 12, a week after FBI agents seized his phone. A few days later, Adams' general counsel resigned, saying she "can no longer effectively fulfill her duties" in the position. On Wednesday, David Banks, the chancellor of the city's public schools, said he would resign at the end of the year.

Recall

