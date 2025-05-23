New tariffs from the EU could significantly undermine Ukraine's trust in Brussels - Politico
Kyiv • UNN
The introduction of EU duties on Ukrainian agricultural products may cause economic damage to Ukraine and undermine confidence in Europe. This will reduce Ukraine's export revenue to 3.5 billion euros.
The European Union is preparing to introduce high duties on Ukrainian agricultural goods next month. Dmytro Natalukha, Head of the Committee on Economic Issues of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Member of Parliament, stated that such a step may not only cause economic damage to our state, which is suffering from the war, but also undermine confidence in Europe itself, writes UNN with reference to Politico.
Details
Natalukha, along with 11 fellow legislators, visited Brussels to call for a swift and long-term trade solution before the June 5 deadline for EU wartime duty exemptions known as Autonomous Trade Measures.
This is the first time in our history that a parliamentary committee has held a meeting outside the country. Symbolism matters. We are here because trade with the EU is critical for Ukraine
The MP stressed that returning to pre-war trade conditions would reduce Ukraine's export revenue by up to EUR 3.5 billion annually, cutting projected economic growth for 2025 from 2.7% to 0.9%. The European Commission's proposed "transitional" solution - restoring old quotas on only some sensitive goods such as corn, poultry and sugar - may cushion the economic blow, but only slightly.
Natalukha argued that the political cost could be even higher.
If there is no transitional solution or meaningful alternative, it is not just a broken promise. It is a signal that when things get tough, the EU looks inward rather than outward. This will be used by Russian propaganda, and it will hit morale in Ukraine
According to Natalukha, Ukraine is particularly vulnerable now, as its other major export sector - metallurgy - depends on raw materials from the Pokrovsky basin in the Donetsk region, where fierce and continuous fighting is taking place.
If we lose Pokrovsk, metallurgy will disappear, and agriculture is the only pillar we stand on. Undermining this would be catastrophic
The Commission has repeatedly confirmed that it will not extend the ATMs after June 5, citing legal constraints and the need to update the existing trade agreement, the Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Area (DCFTA). But Ukrainian officials say that negotiations with the EU have barely begun, and accuse Brussels of foot-dragging.
The transition was widely supported by EU member states during a committee vote on Thursday. According to diplomats and officials directly familiar with the matter, only Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania abstained.
Such an approach creates uncertainty, Natalukha warned, especially if quotas are exhausted within weeks, as was often the case before the war.
Predictability is key. If we get a quota that disappears in a month, we're back to square one
In response, a Commission spokesperson said the transitional measures were designed to avoid the "cliff edge" scenario that would result from the expiration of the wartime exemptions.
The Commission is now working on a review of the (DCFTA) with a view to ensuring long-term predictability and stability for EU and Ukrainian operators, in particular in view of Ukraine's accession to the EU
Addendum
Olga Stefanishyna, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, reported that the European Union market remains open to Ukraine. There is no talk of any cessation of trade.