The European Parliament supported increasing duties on fertilizers from Russia and Belarus
Kyiv • UNN
The European Parliament approved an increase in duties on Russian and Belarusian fertilizers, as well as agricultural goods. This decision aims to reduce the EU's dependence on imports from these countries.
The European Parliament has approved new duties on Russian and Belarusian agricultural goods, the European Institute said on Thursday, writes UNN.
On Thursday, MEPs supported raising duties on fertilizers and some Russian and Belarusian agricultural goods, seeking to reduce the EU's dependence on these imports.
At the plenary session, as reported, approved the European Commission's proposal to increase EU duties on agricultural products from Russia and Belarus, which were not yet subject to additional customs duties, by 50%. The aim is to further reduce the EU's dependence on these two countries. Products affected by the new duties reportedly include sugar, vinegar, flour and animal feed.
The text also provides for a duty of 6.5% on fertilizers imported from Russia and Belarus, plus duties of between EUR 40 and 45 per tonne for the period 2025-2026. These duties will increase to EUR 430 per tonne by 2028. Revenue from the sale of Russian and Belarusian fertilisers is considered a direct contribution to the war against Ukraine, the European Parliament points out.
The proposed measures are expected to significantly reduce imports of the goods concerned into the EU.
The legislation also tasks the European Commission with monitoring price increases and any possible damage to the EU's internal market or agricultural sector, and with taking measures to mitigate the consequences.
The decision was adopted by 411 votes in favour, 100 against and 78 abstentions.
Following approval at the plenary session, the European Parliament closed the first reading. The regulation must now be formally adopted by the Council of the EU and subsequently published in the Official Journal of the EU before it enters into force. For the remaining agricultural products (listed in Annex I to the proposal), the regulation will apply four weeks after the entry into force of the decision.
Addition
Imports into the EU of urea and nitrogen fertilizers from Russia, already high in 2023, have reportedly increased significantly in 2024. According to the European Commission, imports of fertilizers covered by this regulation reflect a situation of economic dependence on Russia. If the situation is not controlled, it could harm the EU's food security and, in particular in the case of fertilizers, make the bloc vulnerable to possible measures by Russia.
It is in order to address these problems that the European Commission presented its proposal on 28 January 2025 to introduce duties on fertilizers and certain agricultural products produced in Russia and Belarus.