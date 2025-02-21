New subsoil agreement between the US and Ukraine: latest details of negotiations

Despite the tensions between Zelenskyy and Trump, negotiations on a possible deal to give the US preferential access to Ukraine's critical resources are underway, and according to various sources, are already at the final stage.

Reported by UNN with reference to AFP and Associated Press.

Details

The US-Ukraine resource agreement remains under review.

There is a constant exchange of projects, yesterday we sent another one - A source in Kyiv told AFP

It is noted that right now Ukraine is waiting for an official response from the United States.

On the evening of February 21, US National Security Advisor Michael Waltz said that Ukraine would sign a minerals agreement with the US "in a very short time.

Look, here's the bottom line: President Zelensky is going to sign this agreement, and you will see it in the very short term, and that's good for Ukraine - Waltz said at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) near the capital, Washington, D.C.

Recall

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy rejected US offers for minerals earlier this week.

Public communication between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump has changed rapidly

US presidential adviser Mike Waltz says Trump is pissed off by Zelenskiy's refusal to sign the rare earths deal.

Michael Volz says there is a possibility of a settlement between Trump and Zelenskiy, despite recent criticism

The Trump administration handed Ukraine an "improved" version of the minerals agreement after Zelenskiy rejected the first proposal. The previous version provided for the transfer of 50% of Ukraine's future mineral resources to the United States.

Representatives of the United States and Ukraine have held lengthy negotiations on a minerals agreement. Axios noted that the negotiations on minerals are at a "decisive point".

On February 21, US Presidential Advisor Mike Waltz announced the upcoming signing of an agreement on Ukrainian minerals.