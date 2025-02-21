ukenru
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

New subsoil agreement between the US and Ukraine: latest details of negotiations

New subsoil agreement between the US and Ukraine: latest details of negotiations

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 47263 views

Ukraine has sent the US a new draft agreement on preferential access to critical resources. US National Security Advisor Michael Waltz said that the agreement would be signed “in a very short time”.

Despite the tensions between Zelenskyy and Trump, negotiations on a possible deal to give the US preferential access to Ukraine's critical resources are underway, and according to various sources, are already at the final stage. 

Reported by UNN with reference to AFP and Associated Press.

Details

The US-Ukraine resource agreement remains under review.  

There is a constant exchange of projects, yesterday we sent another one

- A source in Kyiv told AFP

It is noted that right now Ukraine is waiting for an official response from the United States.

On the evening of February 21, US National Security Advisor Michael Waltz said that Ukraine would sign a minerals agreement with the US "in a very short time.

Look, here's the bottom line: President Zelensky is going to sign this agreement, and you will see it in the very short term, and that's good for Ukraine

- Waltz said at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) near the capital, Washington, D.C.

Recall

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy rejected US offers  for minerals earlier this week.

Public communication between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump has changed rapidly

US presidential adviser Mike Waltz says Trump is pissed off by Zelenskiy's refusal to sign the rare earths deal

Michael Volz says there is a possibility of a settlement between Trump and Zelenskiy, despite recent criticism

The Trump administration handed Ukraine an "improved" version of the minerals agreement after Zelenskiy rejected the first proposal. The previous version provided for the transfer of 50% of Ukraine's future mineral resources to the United States.

Representatives of the United States and Ukraine have held lengthy negotiations on a minerals agreement. Axios noted that the negotiations on   minerals are at a "decisive point".

On February 21, US Presidential Advisor Mike Waltz announced the upcoming signing of an agreement on Ukrainian minerals.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

EconomyPolitics
donald-trumpDonald Trump
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

New subsoil agreement between the US and Ukraine: latest details of negotiations | УНН