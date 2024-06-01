New record: in May, the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed 1,160 Russian artillery systems
UNN
In May 2023, the Ukrainian military reached a record by destroying 1,160 Russian artillery systems, which was the largest artillery loss for the Russian Federation in two years of war.
During May of this year, the Defense Forces destroyed a record number of Russian artillery systems during the entire full-scale invasion. This was stated in the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, reports UNN.
According to official estimates, over the past month, the Ukrainian military managed to destroy 1,160 artillery systems.
This is another record. In May, 1,160 Russian artillery systems were destroyed. this is the largest artillery loss in two years of the war. And Ukrainian soldiers continue to turn Russian weapons into scrap metal
According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the last day of May, the Defense Forces destroyed 44 Russian artillery systems.