New portrait of King Charles III unveiled in Britain for Armed Forces Day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24402 views

A new official portrait of King Charles III in his ceremonial military uniform was unveiled on Armed Forces Day.

New portrait of King Charles III unveiled in Britain for Armed Forces Day

On the occasion of Armed Forces Day in Britain, a new portrait of King Charles III was unveiled in London. This was reported by UNN with reference to the BBC.

Details

The photo, taken in the Grand Corridor of Windsor Castle, shows the monarch dressed in a ceremonial field marshal's costume with medals, a sword, and orders.

It is noted that the photo of King Charles was taken last November by Hugo Bernand, the permanent royal photographer who took the official pictures of the king's coronation in 2023.

The first official portrait of King Charles III after the coronation was presented at Buckingham Palace14.05.24, 20:48 • 43492 views

Addendum

Armed Forces Day falls on the last Saturday of June and is intended to honor veterans, military personnel and military families. 

Recall

The Bank of England has issued new banknotes with the portrait of King Charles III, gradually replacing the previous ones with the image of Queen Elizabeth II.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

