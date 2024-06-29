New portrait of King Charles III unveiled in Britain for Armed Forces Day

On the occasion of Armed Forces Day in Britain, a new portrait of King Charles III was unveiled in London. This was reported by UNN with reference to the BBC.

The photo, taken in the Grand Corridor of Windsor Castle, shows the monarch dressed in a ceremonial field marshal's costume with medals, a sword, and orders.

It is noted that the photo of King Charles was taken last November by Hugo Bernand, the permanent royal photographer who took the official pictures of the king's coronation in 2023.

Armed Forces Day falls on the last Saturday of June and is intended to honor veterans, military personnel and military families.

