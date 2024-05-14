The first official portrait of King Charles III after the coronation was presented at Buckingham Palace

The first official portrait of the British King Charles III after his coronation was unveiled at Buckingham Palace. This was reported by the BBC, according to UNN.

Details

"The first official portrait of King Charles III after his coronation was presented at Buckingham Palace. The enormous oil painting shows a hulking King Charles in the uniform of the Welsh Guards. The bright red work, measuring approximately 8 feet 6 inches by 6 feet 6 inches, is by Jonathan Yeoh. The new portrait shows the king with a sword in his hand and a butterfly on his shoulder," the publication writes.

It is noted that Jonathan Yeoh is also the author of portraits of former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, British TV presenter David Attenborough, and Pakistani human rights activist Malala Yousufzai.

"Yeo decided to use some of the traditions of royal portraiture-military gear, sword-but he wanted to achieve something more modern, particularly with deep color and butterfly," the publication adds.

Yeo noted that in art history, the butterfly symbolizes metamorphosis and rebirth, and the butterfly also refers to the king's longstanding interest in the environment.

It is noted that Yeoh began painting Charles III's portrait in June 2021, when he was still Prince of Wales. In total, the monarch posed for the artist four times, each of these meetings lasted about an hour.

Recall

Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla attended Easter service on Sunday, March 31, 2024. The royal couple's appearance was eagerly awaited. This was the first public appearance of the British monarch after his cancer diagnosis.