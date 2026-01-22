New members of the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame announced

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
10:20 PM • 1300 views
Ukrainian delegation met with Witkoff and Kushner in Davos before their trip to Moscow - Umerov
07:21 PM • 7938 views
CEC proposes a 6-month transition period between the end of martial law and the start of elections
January 21, 03:14 PM • 15896 views
Zelenskyy plans to go to Davos to meet with Trump on Thursday - media
January 21, 02:44 PM • 25822 views
Stephen Witkoff's Diplomacy: A Chronology of All Meetings with Putin and Preparation for a New One
January 21, 02:30 PM • 18899 views
Deaths in private clinics and lack of regulator's response: "Odrex case" as a verdict on the system
Exclusive
January 21, 12:43 PM • 32062 views
Europe's New Defense Architecture: Can Europe Create Its Own Defense Alliance and What Will Be Ukraine's Role?
Exclusive
January 21, 10:55 AM • 34771 views
Odrex case: relatives of treatment victims await state reaction after the release of the film "Wasp's Nest"
January 21, 10:42 AM • 20724 views
Trump's envoy Witkoff announced an expected meeting with Putin on January 22
January 21, 08:59 AM • 21666 views
Ukrainians' cash on hand increased by 12.6% in a year: NBU named the main reasonsPhoto
January 20, 08:12 PM • 39443 views
In Davos, "constructive" talks were held between US and Russian representatives on ending the war in Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
The US has a weapon that will destroy everything with one missile - TrumpJanuary 21, 02:15 PM • 10510 views
Trump announces meeting with Zelensky in DavosJanuary 21, 02:39 PM • 9708 views
Fedorov promises radical reform of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to increase Russian losses - ReutersJanuary 21, 03:09 PM • 11261 views
Trump to end support for Ukraine if Europe sanctions over Greenland - NYTJanuary 21, 03:28 PM • 4304 views
Eurovision legend returns: Alexander Rybak applies for Norwegian selection with new songVideoJanuary 21, 03:49 PM • 6230 views
Publications
Stephen Witkoff's Diplomacy: A Chronology of All Meetings with Putin and Preparation for a New OneJanuary 21, 02:44 PM • 25821 views
Europe's New Defense Architecture: Can Europe Create Its Own Defense Alliance and What Will Be Ukraine's Role?
Exclusive
January 21, 12:43 PM • 32062 views
Everything you need to know about the Aquarius zodiac signJanuary 21, 12:13 PM • 30276 views
Odrex case: relatives of treatment victims await state reaction after the release of the film "Wasp's Nest"
Exclusive
January 21, 10:55 AM • 34771 views
Federico Fellini's Birthday: Top 3 Must-Watch Films by the DirectorJanuary 20, 07:12 PM • 51186 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Gennadiy Trukhanov
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Greenland
Davos
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
New members of the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame announcedPhoto11:40 PM • 70 views
"Scream 7" is coming to the big screens soon: which star heroes of the franchise will take part in the new installmentVideo06:19 PM • 3626 views
Eurovision legend returns: Alexander Rybak applies for Norwegian selection with new songVideoJanuary 21, 03:49 PM • 6246 views
Everything you need to know about the Aquarius zodiac signJanuary 21, 12:13 PM • 30276 views
Spotify is testing a feature to sync audiobooks with physical editionsJanuary 21, 06:46 AM • 28714 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Film
The New York Times

New members of the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame announced

Kyiv • UNN

 • 68 views

Taylor Swift, Kenny Loggins, Alanis Morissette, Christopher Stewart, Gene Simmons, and Paul Stanley of Kiss are the new inductees into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. The induction ceremony will take place on June 11 in New York City.

New members of the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame announced

Taylor Swift, Kenny Loggins, Alanis Morissette, Christopher "Tricky" Stewart, and Kiss founders Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley were inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2026. The induction ceremony will take place on June 11 in New York. This year's selection by experts highlights the influence of songwriters across various musical genres – from contemporary pop and alternative rock to classic glam rock. This was reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

Taylor Swift is recognized for her contribution to shaping modern pop music trends. Members of the band Kiss earned a place in the Hall of Fame for creating glam-rock hits "Rock and Roll All Nite" and "I Love It Loud" after completing their multi-year career. Also on the list are soft-rock legend Kenny Loggins, known for the composition "Footloose," and Alanis Morissette, author of iconic alternative rock albums of the 90s.

Michael Keaton named "Man of the Year" by America's oldest theatrical troupe14.01.26, 22:31 • 5300 views

Special attention is paid to authors working behind the scenes. Christopher Stewart received recognition for creating the hits "Umbrella" for Rihanna and "Single Ladies" for Beyoncé. The duo Terry Britten and Graham Lyle, who wrote Tina Turner's song "What's Love Got To Do With It," were included in the non-performing authors category.

Also inducted into the Hall of Fame this year was Walter Afanasieff, co-writer of Mariah Carey's Christmas hit, who did not make the cut last year.

The role of songwriters in the music industry

Nile Rodgers, Chairman of the Songwriters Hall of Fame, emphasized the importance of lyricists and melodists for the entire industry. "The music industry is built on the incredible talent of songwriters who create unforgettable songs. Without their mastery, there would be no recorded music, concert experiences, or devoted fans. Everything starts with a song and its creator," Rodgers stated.

"Scream 7" is coming to the big screens soon: which star heroes of the franchise will take part in the new installment21.01.26, 20:19 • 3626 views

The organization, founded in 1969, continues to honor artists whose first commercial release occurred no less than 20 years ago. New inductees will join legends such as Elton John, Bruce Springsteen, and Billy Joel. According to the Hall of Fame leadership, the class of 2026 demonstrates the unity and continuity of musical traditions across various genres. 

The Triumph of Paul Thomas Anderson and Stephen Graham: The Winners of the "Golden Globe 2026" Announced12.01.26, 06:45 • 6569 views

Stepan Haftko

CultureUNN Lite
Musician
Taylor Swift
Associated Press
SWIFT
New York City