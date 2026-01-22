New members of the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame announced

Taylor Swift, Kenny Loggins, Alanis Morissette, Christopher "Tricky" Stewart, and Kiss founders Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley were inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2026. The induction ceremony will take place on June 11 in New York. This year's selection by experts highlights the influence of songwriters across various musical genres – from contemporary pop and alternative rock to classic glam rock. This was reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

Taylor Swift is recognized for her contribution to shaping modern pop music trends. Members of the band Kiss earned a place in the Hall of Fame for creating glam-rock hits "Rock and Roll All Nite" and "I Love It Loud" after completing their multi-year career. Also on the list are soft-rock legend Kenny Loggins, known for the composition "Footloose," and Alanis Morissette, author of iconic alternative rock albums of the 90s.

Special attention is paid to authors working behind the scenes. Christopher Stewart received recognition for creating the hits "Umbrella" for Rihanna and "Single Ladies" for Beyoncé. The duo Terry Britten and Graham Lyle, who wrote Tina Turner's song "What's Love Got To Do With It," were included in the non-performing authors category.

Also inducted into the Hall of Fame this year was Walter Afanasieff, co-writer of Mariah Carey's Christmas hit, who did not make the cut last year.

The role of songwriters in the music industry

Nile Rodgers, Chairman of the Songwriters Hall of Fame, emphasized the importance of lyricists and melodists for the entire industry. "The music industry is built on the incredible talent of songwriters who create unforgettable songs. Without their mastery, there would be no recorded music, concert experiences, or devoted fans. Everything starts with a song and its creator," Rodgers stated.

The organization, founded in 1969, continues to honor artists whose first commercial release occurred no less than 20 years ago. New inductees will join legends such as Elton John, Bruce Springsteen, and Billy Joel. According to the Hall of Fame leadership, the class of 2026 demonstrates the unity and continuity of musical traditions across various genres.

