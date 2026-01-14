$43.180.08
Michael Keaton named "Man of the Year" by America's oldest theatrical troupe

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36 views

Actor Michael Keaton has been selected as the recipient of the prestigious "Man of the Year 2026" award by Harvard University's Hasty Pudding Theatricals association. The traditional "Pudding Pot" ceremony will take place on February 6.

Michael Keaton named "Man of the Year" by America's oldest theatrical troupe

Actor Michael Keaton has been named the recipient of the prestigious "Man of the Year 2026" award by Harvard University's Hasty Pudding Theatricals. The solemn ceremony for the traditional "Pudding Pot" will take place on February 6. This was reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

Harvard's theatrical troupe, founded in 1844, honors artists who have made a significant and lasting impact on the world of entertainment. Keaton, an Oscar nominee and Emmy winner, is known for iconic roles in films such as "Batman," "Beetlejuice," "Birdman," and "Spotlight."

Keaton as Bruce Wayne (Batman)
Keaton as Bruce Wayne (Batman)

Among his recent successful projects are the series "Dopesick," where he served as an actor and executive producer, and his directorial work on the film "Knox Goes Away."

Ceremony and traditions

The celebration program includes a solemn procession and the actor's attendance at the troupe's 177th production, titled "Salon Melodies." Representatives of the association commented ironically on the choice of this year's winner.

He was Batman, then Birdman, and now, most importantly, he's Pudding Man! Keaton is no stranger to superheroics, but we'll see if that experience helps him as Pudding Man. We look forward to seeing him on February 6, and until then, don't say his name three times (A hint at Keaton's character Beetlejuice - ed.)

- said producer Eloise Tunnell.
Keaton as Beetlejuice
Keaton as Beetlejuice

Michael Keaton has joined the list of legendary award recipients, which in various years included Clint Eastwood, Tom Hanks, Robert De Niro, and Harrison Ford. Last year, this award was received by actor Jon Hamm. 

Stepan Haftko

