The Triumph of Paul Thomas Anderson and Stephen Graham: The Winners of the "Golden Globe 2026" Announced

The 83rd Golden Globe Awards ceremony took place at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills. Comedian Nikki Glaser hosted the evening for the second consecutive year. Paul Thomas Anderson's new film was the main triumph in the film section, while the series "Adolescence" took the lead in the television categories. This was reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

The absolute leader in terms of awards was the film "The Battle of Baksheesh". Director Paul Thomas Anderson received statuettes for best director and screenplay. Teyana Taylor, who starred in the film, won the first award of the evening for best supporting actress.

Other key awards were distributed as follows:

Best Actor (Drama): Wagner Moura — "Secret Agent" (Agente Secreto);

Best Actress (Drama): Jessie Buckley — "Hamnet";

Best Actor (Comedy/Musical): Timothée Chalamet — "Marty Supreme";

Best Actress (Comedy/Musical): Rose Byrne — "If I Had Legs I'd Kick You";

Best Supporting Actor: Stellan Skarsgård — "Sentimental Value";

Best Animated Feature Film: "K-Pop Demon Hunters";

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement: Ryan Coogler's horror film "Sinners."

Best Television Projects and Series

In the television nominations, the drama "Adolescence" caused a real sensation, winning in the "Best Miniseries" categories, and also bringing awards to Stephen Graham, Owen Cooper, and Erin Doherty.

Winners in other series categories:

Best Drama Series: "Pitt";

Best Comedy Series: "The Studio";

Best Actor in a Drama Series: Noah Wyle — "Pitt";

Best Actress in a Drama Series: Rhea Seehorn — "E Pluribus";

Best Actress in a Comedy Series: Jean Smart — "Hacks";

Best Actress in a Miniseries: Michelle Williams — "Dying for Sex."

Ricky Gervais received a special award for Best Stand-Up Comedy Performance for his show "Mortality," and Amy Poehler's project "Say More with Amy Poehler" was recognized as the Best Podcast.

