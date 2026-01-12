$42.990.00
05:16 AM • 7252 views
The Ukrainian Air Force is likely testing the newest American "Tempest" air defense system in real combatPhoto
January 11, 06:21 PM • 16586 views
"He must be stopped": British Defense Minister reveals who he would abduct and take into custodyVideo
January 11, 04:41 PM • 25939 views
Over 200 accidents recorded in Kyiv on January 11 due to attacks and frost
January 11, 01:53 PM • 24855 views
Damage to a drilling rig in the Caspian Sea: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed details
January 11, 11:39 AM • 25351 views
Ukrainian bus involved in accident in Finland: details
Exclusive
January 11, 09:33 AM • 46203 views
Parade of Power and Moment of Truth: Astrological Forecast for January 12-18
January 11, 06:05 AM • 33363 views
1418 days of invasion: Russia's war against Ukraine equals in duration the USSR's war against Nazi Germany
January 11, 04:31 AM • 34482 views
The UN Security Council will convene an emergency meeting on Monday due to the 'Oreshnik' missile strikes on UkraineVideo
January 10, 11:45 AM • 44421 views
Forecasters give three-day weather forecast: will frosts in Ukraine subside?
January 10, 08:55 AM • 69689 views
Six thousand French troops could be deployed in Ukraine after a peace agreement - Media
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
The Diplomat

The Triumph of Paul Thomas Anderson and Stephen Graham: The Winners of the "Golden Globe 2026" Announced

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1842 views

At the 83rd Golden Globe Awards, Paul Thomas Anderson's film "Battle for Battle" won several awards, while the series "Adolescence" became the leader among television projects.

The Triumph of Paul Thomas Anderson and Stephen Graham: The Winners of the "Golden Globe 2026" Announced

The 83rd Golden Globe Awards ceremony took place at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills. Comedian Nikki Glaser hosted the evening for the second consecutive year. Paul Thomas Anderson's new film was the main triumph in the film section, while the series "Adolescence" took the lead in the television categories. This was reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

The absolute leader in terms of awards was the film "The Battle of Baksheesh". Director Paul Thomas Anderson received statuettes for best director and screenplay. Teyana Taylor, who starred in the film, won the first award of the evening for best supporting actress.

Other key awards were distributed as follows:

  • Best Actor (Drama): Wagner Moura — "Secret Agent" (Agente Secreto);
    • Best Actress (Drama): Jessie Buckley — "Hamnet";
      • Best Actor (Comedy/Musical): Timothée Chalamet — "Marty Supreme";
        • Best Actress (Comedy/Musical): Rose Byrne — "If I Had Legs I'd Kick You";
          • Best Supporting Actor: Stellan Skarsgård — "Sentimental Value";
            • Best Animated Feature Film: "K-Pop Demon Hunters";
              • Cinematic and Box Office Achievement: Ryan Coogler's horror film "Sinners."

                Best Television Projects and Series

                In the television nominations, the drama "Adolescence" caused a real sensation, winning in the "Best Miniseries" categories, and also bringing awards to Stephen Graham, Owen Cooper, and Erin Doherty.

                Winners in other series categories:

                • Best Drama Series: "Pitt";
                  • Best Comedy Series: "The Studio";
                    • Best Actor in a Drama Series: Noah Wyle — "Pitt";
                      • Best Actress in a Drama Series: Rhea Seehorn — "E Pluribus";
                        • Best Actress in a Comedy Series: Jean Smart — "Hacks";
                          • Best Actress in a Miniseries: Michelle Williams — "Dying for Sex."

                            Ricky Gervais received a special award for Best Stand-Up Comedy Performance for his show "Mortality," and Amy Poehler's project "Say More with Amy Poehler" was recognized as the Best Podcast. 

                            Hollywood prepares for the 83rd Golden Globe Awards: politics, favorites, and where to watch the show11.01.26, 07:42 • 4182 views

                            Stepan Haftko

                            CultureNews of the World
                            Director
                            Film
                            Series