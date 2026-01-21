"Scream 7" is coming to the big screens soon: which star heroes of the franchise will take part in the new installment

Decades pass, and the film "Scream" still remains one of the most influential and terrifying franchises in the slasher genre. The seventh film in the series will be released in cinemas on February 27, 2026, and now is the time to recall the legendary horror series and prepare for the return of Ghostface, writes UNN.

So, the plot of the seventh part is light and intriguing: the events take place in the quiet town of Pine Grove, where the heroes of previous films face new threats. Without spoilers, it can be said that the tension, familiar genre techniques, and mystical atmosphere of the franchise are preserved, and the story once again combines fear and the characters' experiences. In particular, it is worth noting that key events will unfold around the heroine Sidney Prescott and her serial daughter. By the way, the trailer for the new film has been circulating online for quite some time.

Who is returning from the actors who became the face of the "Scream" film series:

Neve Campbell — Sidney Prescott;

Courteney Cox — Gale Weathers;

David Arquette — Dewey Riley (although his character died in the previous part, the creators are keeping the method of return a secret).

Undoubtedly, fans of the franchise will be especially happy to see the return of familiar characters.

What to expect from the new release:

Judging by the trailer, "Scream 7" combines the spirit of previous parts with modern plot sharpness. Tension, familiar creepy scenes, and legendary characters make this film the main event among horrors of early 2026.

