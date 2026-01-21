"Scream 7" is coming to the big screens soon: which star heroes of the franchise will take part in the new installment

$43.180.08
Zelenskyy plans to go to Davos to meet with Trump on Thursday - media
02:44 PM • 15110 views
Stephen Witkoff's Diplomacy: A Chronology of All Meetings with Putin and Preparation for a New One
02:30 PM • 13046 views
Deaths in private clinics and lack of regulator's response: "Odrex case" as a verdict on the system
Exclusive
12:43 PM • 24311 views
Europe's New Defense Architecture: Can Europe Create Its Own Defense Alliance and What Will Be Ukraine's Role?
Exclusive
January 21, 10:55 AM • 29780 views
Odrex case: relatives of treatment victims await state reaction after the release of the film "Wasp's Nest"
January 21, 10:42 AM • 19344 views
Trump's envoy Witkoff announced an expected meeting with Putin on January 22
January 21, 08:59 AM • 20934 views
Ukrainians' cash on hand increased by 12.6% in a year: NBU named the main reasonsPhoto
January 20, 08:12 PM • 38685 views
In Davos, "constructive" talks were held between US and Russian representatives on ending the war in Ukraine
January 20, 07:42 PM • 57940 views
European leaders in Davos presented a united front against Trump's ambitions for Greenland
January 20, 06:44 PM • 49930 views
Zelenskyy criticized the work of the Air Force after the UAV attack on Kyiv Oblast
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Frosts exacerbate water crisis in occupied areas of Donetsk region - CPDJanuary 21, 09:07 AM • 6142 views
Power outages in four regions after new Russian attacks, work is underway to provide more electricity to the population - Ministry of EnergyJanuary 21, 09:24 AM • 9574 views
Everything you need to know about the Aquarius zodiac signJanuary 21, 12:13 PM • 23648 views
The US has a weapon that will destroy everything with one missile - Trump02:15 PM • 3820 views
Fedorov promises radical reform of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to increase Russian losses - Reuters03:09 PM • 5040 views
Stephen Witkoff's Diplomacy: A Chronology of All Meetings with Putin and Preparation for a New One02:44 PM • 15106 views
Europe's New Defense Architecture: Can Europe Create Its Own Defense Alliance and What Will Be Ukraine's Role?

Exclusive

12:43 PM • 24307 views
Exclusive
12:43 PM • 24307 views
Everything you need to know about the Aquarius zodiac signJanuary 21, 12:13 PM • 23651 views
Odrex case: relatives of treatment victims await state reaction after the release of the film "Wasp's Nest"

Exclusive

January 21, 10:55 AM • 29779 views
Exclusive
January 21, 10:55 AM • 29779 views
Federico Fellini's Birthday: Top 3 Must-Watch Films by the DirectorJanuary 20, 07:12 PM • 48574 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Gennadiy Trukhanov
Musician
Mark Rutte
Ukraine
United States
Davos
Greenland
Europe
"Scream 7" is coming to the big screens soon: which star heroes of the franchise will take part in the new installmentVideo06:19 PM • 194 views
Eurovision legend returns: Alexander Rybak applies for Norwegian selection with new songVideo03:49 PM • 2660 views
Everything you need to know about the Aquarius zodiac signJanuary 21, 12:13 PM • 23653 views
Spotify is testing a feature to sync audiobooks with physical editionsJanuary 21, 06:46 AM • 27257 views
What's happening in Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's marriage: insiders speak of tension in the relationshipJanuary 20, 05:49 PM • 24170 views
Technology
Heating
Social network
The New York Times
Financial Times

"Scream 7" is coming to the big screens soon: which star heroes of the franchise will take part in the new installment

Kyiv • UNN

 • 194 views

The film "Scream 7" will be released on February 27, 2026, with events unfolding in the town of Pine Grove. Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette return to the cast.

"Scream 7" is coming to the big screens soon: which star heroes of the franchise will take part in the new installment

Decades pass, and the film "Scream" still remains one of the most influential and terrifying  franchises in the slasher genre. The seventh film in the series will be released in cinemas on February 27, 2026, and now is the time to recall the legendary horror series and prepare for the return of Ghostface, writes UNN.

So, the plot of the seventh part is light and intriguing: the events take place in the quiet town of Pine Grove, where the heroes of previous films face new threats. Without spoilers, it can be said that the tension, familiar genre techniques, and mystical atmosphere of the franchise are preserved, and the story once again combines fear and the characters' experiences. In particular, it is worth noting that key events will unfold around the heroine Sidney Prescott and her serial daughter. By the way,  the trailer for the new film has been circulating online for quite some time.

Who is returning from the actors who became the face of the "Scream" film series:

  • Neve Campbell — Sidney Prescott;
    • Courteney Cox — Gale Weathers;
      • David Arquette — Dewey Riley (although his character died in the previous part, the creators are keeping the method of return a secret).

        Undoubtedly, fans of the franchise will be especially happy to see the return of familiar characters.

        What to expect from the new release:

        Judging by the trailer, "Scream 7" combines the spirit of previous parts with modern plot sharpness. Tension, familiar creepy scenes, and legendary characters make this film the main event among horrors of early 2026.

        Netflix changes Warner Bros. merger offer amid Paramount pressure20.01.26, 18:21 • 30046 views

        Stanislav Karmazin

        News of the WorldUNN Lite
        Film