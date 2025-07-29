New Kremlin special operation: HUR denied fake news about a secret meeting in the Alps regarding Zelenskyy's alleged resignation

$41.800.02
48.700.28
ukenru
9.5 million and legislative support: what connects Kuzminykh with the pharmaceutical giant "Darnytsia"?
Exclusive
02:15 PM • 12507 views
9.5 million and legislative support: what connects Kuzminykh with the pharmaceutical giant "Darnytsia"?
Exclusive
12:17 PM • 35007 views
Small pharmaceutical manufacturers against marketing ban: no chance to compete
Exclusive
11:49 AM • 88380 views
Primary vs. secondary market: how the real estate market in Ukraine changed in 2025
July 29, 09:21 AM • 41652 views
10-kopeck coins may be withdrawn from circulation: NBU explains details
Exclusive
July 29, 08:00 AM • 59291 views
After the Kakhovka HPP was blown up by the Russians, conditions for a locust invasion re-emerged in Ukraine - ecologist
July 29, 06:30 AM • 150831 views
Magnetic storms in August 2025: when to expect and how to prepare
July 29, 05:00 AM • 63634 views
"Dynamo" - "Hamrun Spartans": announcement of the Champions League qualification return match
July 28, 05:54 PM • 69914 views
Passenger train accident in Germany: five Ukrainians among the injured
Exclusive
July 28, 02:54 PM • 205566 views
"Darnytskyi" influence: MP Kuzminykh's activities should be investigated by law enforcement
July 28, 01:15 PM • 87021 views
10 or 12 days: Trump announced a new deadline for Russia
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
0m/s
89%
742mm
Popular news
Ukraine is going through the most difficult stage of the war, Russians are approaching key cities in the east - CNNJuly 29, 08:39 AM • 77304 views
Russian air strike on colony: Ministry of Justice clarifies that 16 convicts died, 44 woundedJuly 29, 09:49 AM • 74483 views
Enemy delivered a deadly blow to Kharkiv region when people came for humanitarian aid - SES11:23 AM • 40070 views
The Kremlin reacted to Trump's ultimatum to reduce the agreement term from 50 to 10 days11:27 AM • 50778 views
Sowing calendar for August: when is the best time to plant12:38 PM • 57355 views
Publications
Sowing calendar for August: when is the best time to plant12:38 PM • 58271 views
Primary vs. secondary market: how the real estate market in Ukraine changed in 2025
Exclusive
11:49 AM • 88320 views
Magnetic storms in August 2025: when to expect and how to prepareJuly 29, 06:30 AM • 150793 views
"Darnytskyi" influence: MP Kuzminykh's activities should be investigated by law enforcement
Exclusive
July 28, 02:54 PM • 205543 views
Delicious and healthy: top 5 protein-rich foodsJuly 28, 01:41 PM • 167525 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Ruslan Kravchenko
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
North Korea
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is knownJuly 28, 12:41 PM • 121263 views
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watchJuly 27, 02:42 PM • 173950 views
Global matcha supplies are running out amid social media trends and crop failure - BBCJuly 26, 01:43 PM • 109065 views
The first episode of the series "Alien: Earth" premiered at Comic-ConJuly 26, 12:13 PM • 105461 views
Coldplay concert scandal: Gwyneth Paltrow becomes "interim spokesperson" for Astronomer after CEO and HR Director resignJuly 26, 11:00 AM • 98611 views
Actual
Financial Times
Shahed-136
Kh-101
Diia (service)
Airbus A320 series

New Kremlin special operation: HUR denied fake news about a secret meeting in the Alps regarding Zelenskyy's alleged resignation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 638 views

The Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine denied information about a secret meeting in the Alps, where the resignation of President Zelenskyy was allegedly discussed. HUR states that this is Russian disinformation aimed at increasing social tension and discord in Ukraine.

New Kremlin special operation: HUR denied fake news about a secret meeting in the Alps regarding Zelenskyy's alleged resignation

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine refuted information about an alleged secret meeting in the Alps between Ukrainian military and state figures and representatives of the USA and Great Britain, during which the resignation of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy was allegedly discussed. The intelligence agency emphasized that Russia's lies are aimed at increasing public tension in Ukraine. This was reported by the press service of the Main Intelligence Directorate, according to UNN.

On July 29, 2025, by order from the Kremlin, Russian special services began an active phase of another subversive information campaign aimed at undermining Ukraine's resilience in the war. Propagandists of the highest ranks of the aggressor state Russia, along with other numerous Kremlin media outlets, are massively spreading disinformation about an alleged secret meeting, supposedly in the Alps, between Ukrainian military and state figures and representatives of the USA and Great Britain.

- the message says.

The GUR emphasized that "the lie concocted by Yevgeny Naryshkin and branded by the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service is aimed at increasing public tension in Ukraine, sowing distrust within Ukraine's military-political leadership, shifting public attention from the topic of war to the topic of elections, provoking discord, and reducing our state's ability to resist Russian occupiers with armed force."

Russian special services assign a special role in the new round of information aggression against Ukraine to attacks against Ukraine's military intelligence. In particular, they broadcast fakes about the alleged involvement of one of the servicemen of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine in drug trafficking. The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reminds about information hygiene, calls not to spread Russian disinformation, and calls to focus on fighting the deceitful and criminal Russia wherever possible.

- added the GUR.

Recall

The Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) refuted the Russian fake about an alleged anti-Ukrainian action on the border between Ukraine and Poland, noting that with such manipulations and provocations, the enemy is trying to quarrel Ukraine with its neighbors and weaken it on the international arena.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
United Kingdom
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Poland
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9