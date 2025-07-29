New Kremlin special operation: HUR denied fake news about a secret meeting in the Alps regarding Zelenskyy's alleged resignation

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine refuted information about an alleged secret meeting in the Alps between Ukrainian military and state figures and representatives of the USA and Great Britain, during which the resignation of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy was allegedly discussed. The intelligence agency emphasized that Russia's lies are aimed at increasing public tension in Ukraine. This was reported by the press service of the Main Intelligence Directorate, according to UNN.

On July 29, 2025, by order from the Kremlin, Russian special services began an active phase of another subversive information campaign aimed at undermining Ukraine's resilience in the war. Propagandists of the highest ranks of the aggressor state Russia, along with other numerous Kremlin media outlets, are massively spreading disinformation about an alleged secret meeting, supposedly in the Alps, between Ukrainian military and state figures and representatives of the USA and Great Britain. - the message says.

The GUR emphasized that "the lie concocted by Yevgeny Naryshkin and branded by the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service is aimed at increasing public tension in Ukraine, sowing distrust within Ukraine's military-political leadership, shifting public attention from the topic of war to the topic of elections, provoking discord, and reducing our state's ability to resist Russian occupiers with armed force."

Russian special services assign a special role in the new round of information aggression against Ukraine to attacks against Ukraine's military intelligence. In particular, they broadcast fakes about the alleged involvement of one of the servicemen of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine in drug trafficking. The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reminds about information hygiene, calls not to spread Russian disinformation, and calls to focus on fighting the deceitful and criminal Russia wherever possible. - added the GUR.

Recall

The Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) refuted the Russian fake about an alleged anti-Ukrainian action on the border between Ukraine and Poland, noting that with such manipulations and provocations, the enemy is trying to quarrel Ukraine with its neighbors and weaken it on the international arena.