New gas route to Ukraine: two countries simplified access to the Trans-Balkan Corridor

Energy regulators of Greece and Moldova have decided to simplify access to the Trans-Balkan corridor. This will have a positive effect on increasing the attractiveness of natural gas transportation via the Trans-Balkan route, writes UNN with reference to the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine.

Details

We welcome the decision of the national regulators of the Hellenic Republic and the Republic of Moldova, which increase the commercial attractiveness of natural gas transportation via the Trans-Balkan route. We are also grateful for the proactive position of our colleagues from DESFA and Vestmoldtransgaz. Together, we are working on Europe's energy security. We encourage traders to actively participate in booking the product - said Vladyslav Medvedev, acting CEO of GTS Operator of Ukraine.

The Energy Regulatory Authority of Greece (RAE), following a relevant proposal from the national TSO, DESFA, approved the abolition of restrictions related to access to the Greek Virtual Trading Point (VTP) for natural gas exports to Ukraine. Thus, gas transportation service customers who book capacities on Route 1 in subsequent auctions will be able to use the Greek VTP. The next monthly auction will take place on June 23, 2025 - the statement says.

In addition, the National Agency for Energy Regulation of the Republic of Moldova has introduced changes to some regulatory acts to simplify cross-border natural gas exchange.

It is noted that Vestmoldtransgaz will now be able to offer a new capacity product intended for natural gas transportation along the route interconnection point (IP) "Căușeni" (entry to the Republic of Moldova) - IP "Grebenyky" (exit, to Ukraine).

This type of product is only available under certain conditions (reserving a minimum quantity of natural gas of 5300 MW•h/day, transporting exclusively via this route, under customs transit regime, balanced nominations).

Thus, the use of the natural gas transportation system of the Republic of Moldova will become more attractive for system users who transport natural gas to Ukraine.

Addition

The TSOs of Poland and Ukraine will double the guaranteed throughput capacity in the direction of Ukraine to 12.4 million m³ per day. This decision diversifies gas supplies and expands import routes.

From January 1, 2025, Ukraine stopped Russian gas transit through its territory. The EU declares readiness for changes, although the reaction of member states is mixed - from support to concern.