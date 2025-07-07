Netherlands deploys F-35 fighters: the goal announced

Dutch F-35 fighter jets will guard NATO airspace over Eastern Europe. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Defense of the Netherlands.

Military equipment transferred to Ukraine by NATO countries must safely reach its destination. To this end, Dutch pilots will guard NATO airspace over Eastern Europe from September 1 to December 1, the agency said.

They added that Dutch Air Force pilots will operate together with a detachment of Norwegian Air Force F-35s. The fighters are on 24-hour alert to quickly respond to potential intruders in NATO airspace.

It is also noted that the Netherlands is deploying F-35s at the request of the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE).

