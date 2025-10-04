Netanyahu: Hamas has days to negotiate on hostages, otherwise it will be disarmed

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that Hamas has only a few days to negotiate on hostages, after which the group will be disarmed - diplomatically or by force. This is reported by The Times of Israel, according to UNN.

In his brief address, Netanyahu emphasized that Hamas agrees to the release of hostages only under pressure - military and diplomatic.

Hamas's change of position occurred solely due to the military and diplomatic pressure we exerted - he said.

According to the prime minister, it is realistic that Israel can achieve the release of all hostages without withdrawing troops from the Gaza Strip.

Netanyahu announced that he had authorized the Israeli negotiating team, led by Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer, to travel to Cairo to agree on the "technical details" of the hostage release.

We and our American friends intend to limit negotiations to a few days - noted the Israeli prime minister.

In the second phase of the agreement, "Hamas will be disarmed, and the Gaza Strip demilitarized," Netanyahu added.

This will happen either diplomatically, according to Trump's plan, or militarily, on our part - he warned.

Netanyahu also expressed gratitude to US President Donald Trump for his strong support and noted today's statement when he said that he would not tolerate delays from Hamas.

The Israel Defense Forces received an order to cease the offensive on Gaza and switch to defensive actions after a demand from US President Donald Trump. The Chief of Staff ordered preparations for the implementation of the first phase of Trump's plan for the release of hostages.

