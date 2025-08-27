$41.400.03
48.270.21
ukenru
12:47 PM • 19001 views
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Netanyahu angered Turkey by recognizing the Armenian, Greek, and Assyrian genocides

Kyiv • UNN

 • 252 views

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has for the first time publicly recognized the genocide of Armenians, Assyrians, and Greeks in the Ottoman Empire. Turkey was outraged by Netanyahu's words, calling them politically motivated and an attempt to conceal Israel's crimes in Gaza.

Netanyahu angered Turkey by recognizing the Armenian, Greek, and Assyrian genocides

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the first time publicly acknowledged the genocide of Armenians, Assyrians, and Greeks in the Ottoman Empire, which angered Ankara. This was reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkey.

Details

American podcaster Patrick Bet-David told Netanyahu during an interview about his expectations that Israel would recognize the Armenian genocide. In response, the Israeli prime minister said that "the Knesset adopted a corresponding resolution."

However, as Israeli media explain, the Israeli parliament has not officially recognized the Armenian genocide by the Turks, although this issue has been discussed since 2011.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkey was outraged by Netanyahu's words, calling them politically motivated.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Israeli prime minister's statement was aimed at "covering up Israel's crimes" in Gaza.

Netanyahu's statement regarding the events of 1915 is an attempt to use past events for political purposes. Netanyahu, who is being tried for his role in the genocide of the Palestinian people, is trying to hide the crimes committed by him and his government. We condemn and reject this statement, which is inconsistent with historical and legal facts

- stated the Turkish agency.

Addition

Recently, the Israel Defense Forces attacked Nasser Hospital in southern Gaza. UNN, citing Palestinian sources, reported 14 dead, including four journalists. Later it became known that 20 people died as a result of the attack.

The IDF explained the operation, noting that Golani Brigade troops operating in the Khan Yunis area to eliminate terrorist infrastructure found a camera installed by the Hamas group in the Nasser Hospital area, which was used to monitor the activities of Israeli soldiers and direct attacks.

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsNews of the World
Israel
Israel Defense Forces
Binyamin Netanyahu
Turkey
Gaza Strip