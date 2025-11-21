"Negotiations with partners continue hourly" - Zelenskyy announced intensive work on the American plan to end the war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Kyiv is actively working on the US-proposed document regarding the end of the war. According to him, negotiations and consultations with partners are ongoing literally every hour. The head of state wrote about this on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

In his Telegram, Zelenskyy emphasized that the Ukrainian team is preparing a position on each point of the plan and is constantly coordinating with international partners. The President stressed that the process requires maximum coherence and consideration of Ukraine's interests at all levels of diplomacy.

The plan must ensure a dignified peace: Zelenskyy spoke about the agreement with the leaders of France, Britain, and Germany

According to the head of state, the work is being carried out in close coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and relevant diplomats.

I held a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, and our diplomatic team. We are working to take into account Ukrainian national interests at all levels of relations with partners. Now, literally every hour, there are meetings, calls, and work on points that can change a lot. It is important that the result is a dignified peace – Zelenskyy noted.

Ukraine denies accepting Trump's peace plan to end the war - Reuters