Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, stated that two more representatives from the Russian side would participate in the "three-on-three" negotiations. This was reported by Russian "media", according to UNN.

Details

According to Peskov, this refers to the head of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Sergey Lavrov, and Putin's aide, Fyodor Ushakov – they will represent Russia together with Putin. No other details are currently provided.

Meanwhile, from the American side, in addition to Donald Trump, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US President's Special Representative Steve Witkoff will be present.

Recall

The presidents of the USA and Russia will hold talks in Alaska on Friday, August 15. The meeting was initiated by Putin, while Zelensky emphasizes the impossibility of deciding Ukraine's fate without its participation.

Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for the Russian dictator, reported that no documents are planned to be signed following the talks in Alaska. The summit will discuss issues "related to the Ukrainian settlement."

The planned meeting between United States President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will take place on Friday at 11:00 AM local time (10:00 PM Kyiv time) in Anchorage.

It is reported that Putin's plane has already landed in the USA.