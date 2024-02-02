Nearly 20 people detained in Georgia sex trafficking investigation

After shots were fired at a home in the Atlanta area, responding police officers found many women inside and are investigating the possibility that the location was used for sex trafficking.

This was reported by UNN with reference to The Associated Press.

Details

Police in South Fulton, about 20 miles (32 km) southwest of Atlanta, Georgia, have reported taking 19 people into custody in connection with a possible human trafficking investigation. It all started as a response to a home shooting that police responded to - law enforcement officers received a call around 8 a.m. Thursday morning about shots fired at a home on the 5400 block of Orly Terrace, in South Fulton.

Neighbors complained that the house was used for "sex parties".

We have received complaints about possible human trafficking. Therefore, we do not rule out this possibility - said South Fulton Police Chief Keith Meadows.

Almost all of the detainees did not live in the house. Two of them had active arrest warrants, the city's police chief said.

Many residents expressed their gratitude to the police. It is obvious that this place has been a problem for them for a long time - He summarized.

