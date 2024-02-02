Nearly 20 people detained in Georgia sex trafficking investigation

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 73264 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 118252 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 123021 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 164952 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 165302 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 267821 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176876 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166852 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148614 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237844 views

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 100751 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 66820 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 39366 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 35603 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 49093 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 267823 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 237845 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 223166 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 248628 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234737 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 118252 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100469 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100901 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117400 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 118033 views
Nearly 20 people detained in Georgia sex trafficking investigation

Nearly 20 people detained in Georgia sex trafficking investigation

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25570 views

Police have arrested 19 people at a home in Georgia who are suspected in a sex trafficking case.

After shots were fired at a home in the Atlanta area, responding police officers found many women inside and are investigating the possibility that the location was used for sex trafficking.

This was reported by UNN with reference to The Associated Press.

Details

Police in South Fulton, about 20 miles (32 km) southwest of Atlanta, Georgia, have reported taking 19 people into custody in connection with a possible human trafficking investigation. It all started as a response to a home shooting that police responded to - law enforcement officers received a call around 8 a.m. Thursday morning about shots fired at a home on the 5400 block of Orly Terrace, in South Fulton.

Neighbors complained that the house was used for "sex parties".

We have received complaints about possible human trafficking. Therefore, we do not rule out this possibility

- said South Fulton Police Chief Keith Meadows.

Almost all of the detainees did not live in the house. Two of them had active arrest warrants, the city's police chief said.

Many residents expressed their gratitude to the police. It is obvious that this place has been a problem for them for a long time

- He summarized.

Recall

US police reported that in early January 2023, an armed man stormed into the US Supreme Court building in Colorado, opening fire and causing extensive damage before being arrested. The court recently ruled Donald Trump ineligible to run for president of the state.

A church tower collapsed in New London, Connecticut, on Thursday . Emergency crews are investigating the incidentand officials have already reported that no one was seriously injured. 

In Dnipro, law enforcement officers exposed an organized criminal group involved in the illegal trafficking of firearms and ammunition. One of the group's members was detained during an attempt to sell a rifle for UAH 75,000. In total, they sold weapons worth 400 thousand hryvnias.

A shooting occurs in the center of Zaporizhzhia: a woman is killed

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
dniproDnipro
supreme-court-of-the-united-statesSupreme Court of the United States
donald-trumpDonald Trump
united-statesUnited States
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia

Contact us about advertising