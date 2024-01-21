A shooting occurs in the center of Zaporizhzhia: a woman is killed

On Sunday, January 21, a woman was killed by two shots in the center of Zaporizhzhia . Law enforcement officers arrived at the scene, after which the killer shot himself. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Yuriy Malashko, UNN reports.

A brutal murder in the center of Zaporizhzhia. Weekend morning. The square. A woman was killed with two shots. The killer was just sitting on a bench, and when he saw the police, he fired the last bullet in his life. His finger would never pull the trigger again - Malashko wrote on Telegram.

According to him, the woman could not be saved.

Malashko also said that from the first minutes of the shooting, all operational services were working at the scene. The head of the DIA assured of a comprehensive investigation of the case.

