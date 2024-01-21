Russians strike 95 times in Zaporizhzhia, a man is wounded

Over the past day, January 20, Russian troops attacked 16 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region. One person was injured. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhya Regional Military Administration Yuriy Malashko, UNN reports.

Details

A 71-year-old local resident of Gulyaypol was wounded as a result of Russian artillery shelling.

In total, the Russian army struck 95 towns and villages in Zaporizhzhia region:

used MLRS in Mala Tokmachka and Robotyno;

26 drones attacked Gulyaypole, Orikhiv, Zaliznychne, Luhivske, Novoandriivka, Robotyno, Levadne and Poltava;

They shelled Novodarivka, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Shcherbaky, Gulyaypole, Lobkove, Kamianske, Pyatikhatky and other frontline settlements with artillery 62 times.