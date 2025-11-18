Near Kyiv, two women got into a fight at Vitaliy Lobach's concert: police are investigating the circumstances
Kyiv • UNN
In Boryspil, near Kyiv, two women got into a fight at Vitaliy Lobach's concert. Law enforcement officers are investigating the circumstances of the incident, and the information has been entered into the Unified Register of Applications.
While monitoring social networks, law enforcement officers found video footage showing a conflict between two women during a concert. Police officers entered the information into the Unified Register of Statements and Reports on Criminal Offenses and Other Events.
Later, the artist himself posted the video and added that "fights at concerts are not okay."