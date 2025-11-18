Near Kyiv, two women got into a fight at Vitaliy Lobach's concert: police are investigating the circumstances

In Boryspil, near Kyiv, two women got into a fight at a concert; law enforcement officers are investigating the circumstances, UNN reports with reference to the Kyiv Oblast police.

While monitoring social networks, law enforcement officers found video footage showing a conflict between two women during a concert. Police officers entered the information into the Unified Register of Statements and Reports on Criminal Offenses and Other Events. - the message says.

As UNN learned, the women got into a fight at Vitaliy Lobach's concert.

Later, the artist himself posted the video and added that "fights at concerts are not okay."