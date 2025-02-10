The Ukrainian Navy admits the possibility of exporting Russian air defense systems from the occupied Crimea, but cannot confirm the information yet. This was stated by Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk during a telethon, UNN reports.

As for the withdrawal of air defense systems from Crimea, I am not ready to confirm this information, but there is a certain "heat" in the information space of the Russian Federation. It turns out that Crimea is better protected than the rest of Russia, and this is true. Yes, a large number of air defense systems were concentrated in Crimea, and I am sure that even now there are more of them per square kilometer than in the rest of Russia, - Pletenchuk said.

According to him, the fact is that not every night in Russia there is a "cotton" and this causes discontent among the local population.

Therefore, the information about the removal of air defense systems from Crimea has the right to exist, - emphasized the Navy spokesman.

Russian occupants in the Black Sea have started to use less helicopters for patrolling after several units were destroyed by Magura V5 maritime drones.