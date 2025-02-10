ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 35101 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 77378 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 100163 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 113454 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 93674 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 122703 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102107 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113186 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116818 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 157203 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Navy: Information about the removal of air defense systems from Crimea has a right to exist

Navy: Information about the removal of air defense systems from Crimea has a right to exist

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35803 views

The Ukrainian Navy spokesperson did not confirm the information about the removal of air defense systems from Crimea, but considers it possible. According to him, more air defense systems are concentrated on the peninsula than on the rest of the territory of Russia.

The Ukrainian Navy admits the possibility of exporting Russian air defense systems from the occupied Crimea, but cannot confirm the information yet. This was stated by Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk during a telethon, UNN reports.

As for the withdrawal of air defense systems from Crimea, I am not ready to confirm this information, but there is a certain "heat" in the information space of the Russian Federation. It turns out that Crimea is better protected than the rest of Russia, and this is true. Yes, a large number of air defense systems were concentrated in Crimea, and I am sure that even now there are more of them per square kilometer than in the rest of Russia,

- Pletenchuk said.

In 2024, the Ukrainian Navy destroyed almost 500 Russian vessels01.01.25, 20:22 • 26833 views

According to him, the fact is that not every night in Russia there is a "cotton" and this causes discontent among the local population.

Therefore, the information about the removal of air defense systems from Crimea has the right to exist,

- emphasized the Navy spokesman.

Recall 

Russian occupants in the Black Sea have started to use less helicopters for patrolling after several units were destroyed by Magura V5 maritime drones.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

WarPolitics
ukrainian-navyUkrainian Navy
black-seaBlack Sea
krymCrimea

