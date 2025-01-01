In 2024, the Ukrainian Navy destroyed almost 500 Russian vessels

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

In 2024, the Ukrainian Navy destroyed almost 500 Russian vessels

In 2024, the Ukrainian Navy destroyed almost 500 Russian vessels

In addition, the destroyed equipment includes 35,670 FPV drones, 62 tanks and other weapons.

In 2024, the Ukrainian Navy destroyed more than 500 Russian boats and about 23,814 enemy soldiers. Writes UNN with reference to the Navy.

"Military units and subdivisions of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, within and outside of the groups, continue to fulfill the task of repelling the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation with honor and courage," the Navy wrote.

As a result of successful combat operations in 2024, total enemy losses were estimated at approximately:

- Personnel (killed and wounded) - about 23,814 people,

- Automotive equipment - 1,500 units,

- Multiple launch rocket systems - 10 units,

- Tanks - 62 units,

- Armored combat vehicles - 158 units,

- Artillery systems - 651 units,

- Special equipment - 186 units,

- Air defense systems - 3 units,

- FPV drones - 35,670 units,

- UAVs of operational and tactical level - 192 units,

- Strike UAVs - 1,140 units,

- UAV "Shahed - 136/131" - 164 units,

- Cruise missiles - 4 units,

- Watercraft - 458 units,

- Ammunition storage facilities - 188 units,

- Ships and boats - 5 units.

The enemy continues to suffer losses in manpower and equipment. The data is being updated.

Recall 

In 2024, the Air Force of Ukraine destroyed more than 1,300 missiles, 14,400 drones, 40 airplanes, and 6 helicopters. Despite the increase in attacks with missiles and UAVs, the Ukrainian Air Force flew more than 20,000 sorties, almost 9,000 of which were with Western weapons.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

