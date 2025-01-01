In 2024, the Ukrainian Navy destroyed almost 500 Russian vessels

In 2024, the Ukrainian Navy destroyed more than 500 Russian boats and about 23,814 enemy soldiers. Writes UNN with reference to the Navy.

"Military units and subdivisions of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, within and outside of the groups, continue to fulfill the task of repelling the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation with honor and courage," the Navy wrote.

As a result of successful combat operations in 2024, total enemy losses were estimated at approximately:

- Personnel (killed and wounded) - about 23,814 people,

- Automotive equipment - 1,500 units,

- Multiple launch rocket systems - 10 units,

- Tanks - 62 units,

- Armored combat vehicles - 158 units,

- Artillery systems - 651 units,

- Special equipment - 186 units,

- Air defense systems - 3 units,

- FPV drones - 35,670 units,

- UAVs of operational and tactical level - 192 units,

- Strike UAVs - 1,140 units,

- UAV "Shahed - 136/131" - 164 units,

- Cruise missiles - 4 units,

- Watercraft - 458 units,

- Ammunition storage facilities - 188 units,

- Ships and boats - 5 units.

The enemy continues to suffer losses in manpower and equipment. The data is being updated.

Recall

In 2024, the Air Force of Ukraine destroyed more than 1,300 missiles, 14,400 drones, 40 airplanes, and 6 helicopters. Despite the increase in attacks with missiles and UAVs, the Ukrainian Air Force flew more than 20,000 sorties, almost 9,000 of which were with Western weapons.