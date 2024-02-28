Navalny's associates announced the place and date of the Russian oppositionist's funeral

The funeral of Alexei Navalny, who died in the polar colony of rf on February 16, will be held on March 1 at Borisovskoye cemetery in Moscow. This was announced by the ex-press-secretary of Alexei Navalny Kira Yarmysh in the network X, reports UNN.

Alexei Navalny's funeral will be held at the Church of the Mother of God icon "Quench My Sorrows" in Maryino on March 1 at 14:00 - Yarmysh reported.

The day before it became known that Navalny's associates could not find a hall in Moscow to hold a farewell ceremony for the politician - funeral agencies and venues refused to provide such a service.

Some organizations said that the premises were occupied, while others refused to provide services at the mention of Navalny. At the same time, it is stated that a "large normal hall" for Navalny's farewell was found in Novokosino (a district in Moscow, located in the Eastern Administrative District), and yet the conclusion of the contract "did not take place.

Reference

Alexei Navalny has been in a Russian colony since February 2021, when a court replaced his suspended sentence in the 2014 Yves Rocher case with a real one at the request of the federal penal service.

In August 2023, he was found guilty of creating a so-called "extremist community" and sentenced to 19 years. Alexei Navalny died on February 16 in the special regime colony "Polar Wolf" in the settlement of Kharp in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District.

His death report said that the politician died of natural causes. No other details are given.

Recall

The body of Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny, who died in prison, was given to his mother.

Kirill Budanov, head of the Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate,said that Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny died a natural death - due to a severed blood clot.

Orban refused to honor Navalny with a moment of silenceI and called him a chauvinist for past remarks about Georgians.

Australia imposed new sanctions against seven Russian colony officialsinvolved in the mistreatment of Alexei Navalny.