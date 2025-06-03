NATO will force Britain to increase defense spending to 3.5% of GDP to please Trump

$41.620.09
47.500.43
ukenru
From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world
11:55 AM • 103521 views

From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world

Exclusive
June 3, 08:15 AM • 115953 views

Political scientist on the results of negotiations in Istanbul: a demonstration to Trump that the Russian Federation does not want peace

Exclusive
June 3, 07:51 AM • 193476 views

Aviation on the brink: expert explains why replacing the “Soviet fleet” is currently impossible

Exclusive
June 3, 06:00 AM • 103000 views

South Korean Elections: Will Support for Ukraine Change After the Results?

June 2, 06:59 PM • 209056 views

The second round of negotiations in Istanbul: what Ukraine and Russia agreed on

June 2, 02:39 PM • 131144 views

Ukraine and Russia have agreed to exchange all seriously ill and prisoners of war under the age of 25 - Umerov

June 2, 02:21 PM • 136466 views

Ukraine has proposed a new meeting with Russia by the end of June

June 2, 01:07 PM • 126805 views

Ukraine at the Istanbul talks handed over to Russia a list of children for return and is awaiting a response - Yermak

June 2, 11:49 AM • 235695 views

Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans

Exclusive
June 2, 06:01 AM • 170277 views

Eating disorders in adults and children: why they occur and how to fight them

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
3m/s
35%
747mm
Popular news

Guillermo del Toro's new "Frankenstein" has stirred up the internet: the film's teaser has garnered millions of views

June 3, 06:54 AM • 93384 views

White House has unveiled a new official portrait of Trump with very revealing details

June 3, 07:15 AM • 103632 views

Seasonal vegetables and fruits that ripen in June and what to cook with them

June 3, 07:30 AM • 173116 views

Cameron will film "The Devils" after "Avatar" - about demons, witches and apocalyptic monsters

June 3, 07:52 AM • 91850 views

"New unique special operation": SSU reports that it has struck the Crimean Bridge for the third time - underwater and shows video

11:09 AM • 81500 views
Publications

Linguistic manipulations subdue consumers: certificate, guarantee, official status… Have you checked what is behind these words?

02:43 PM • 24150 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

12:52 PM • 75098 views

From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world

11:55 AM • 103423 views

Aviation on the brink: expert explains why replacing the “Soviet fleet” is currently impossible
Exclusive

June 3, 07:51 AM • 193393 views

Seasonal vegetables and fruits that ripen in June and what to cook with them

June 3, 07:30 AM • 173902 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Herman Galushchenko

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Karol Nawrocki

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Crimea

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Advertisement
UNN Lite

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

02:36 PM • 14303 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

12:52 PM • 75098 views

Cameron will film "The Devils" after "Avatar" - about demons, witches and apocalyptic monsters

June 3, 07:52 AM • 92433 views

White House has unveiled a new official portrait of Trump with very revealing details

June 3, 07:15 AM • 104185 views

Guillermo del Toro's new "Frankenstein" has stirred up the internet: the film's teaser has garnered millions of views

June 3, 06:54 AM • 93907 views
Actual

Facebook

The New York Times

Mikoyan MiG-29

Sukhoi Su-27

S-300 missile system

NATO will force Britain to increase defense spending to 3.5% of GDP to please Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 780 views

The UK will sign a NATO agreement to increase defense spending to 3.5% of GDP by 2035, which will increase arms spending by $40.5 billion. The Prime Minister has agreed to increase rearmament funding to 3%.

NATO will force Britain to increase defense spending to 3.5% of GDP to please Trump

Britain will be forced to sign an agreement to increase defense spending to 3.5% of GDP by 2035 at the NATO summit this month. This will take place as part of the campaign of the alliance's secretary general to support cooperation with the administration of US President Donald Trump. According to UNN, The Guardian writes about this with reference to sources in the defense industry of the United Kingdom.

Details

According to the publication, a high-ranking defense insider said that Great Britain will "without a doubt" sign up to NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte's proposal to increase allied defense spending. This would mean an increase in financial spending on weapons and military equipment in real terms by approximately $40.5 billion, compared to the government's current plan.

The source expressed surprise that British Prime Minister Kir Starmer committed himself to the issue of increasing defense spending on Monday, but refused to set a clear date for increasing budgets to 3% of GDP.

Starmer pledged to put Britain on a "war footing" due to increased Russian aggression and rising global tensions 02.06.25, 13:35 • 2362 views

The Prime Minister agreed to increase rearmament funding from the current 2.33% of GDP to 2.5% by 2027 and to 3% in the coming years, amid expectations of a presentation of a strategic 140-page review of defense spending on Monday.

Let us remind

The British government has announced its intention to increase the number of its fleet of nuclear submarines, preparing for potential armed aggression from Russia. Britain will build 12 nuclear-powered attack submarines.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

PoliticsNews of the World
Keir Starmer
Mark Rutte
The Guardian
NATO
Donald Trump
United Kingdom
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9