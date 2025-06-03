Britain will be forced to sign an agreement to increase defense spending to 3.5% of GDP by 2035 at the NATO summit this month. This will take place as part of the campaign of the alliance's secretary general to support cooperation with the administration of US President Donald Trump. According to UNN, The Guardian writes about this with reference to sources in the defense industry of the United Kingdom.

According to the publication, a high-ranking defense insider said that Great Britain will "without a doubt" sign up to NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte's proposal to increase allied defense spending. This would mean an increase in financial spending on weapons and military equipment in real terms by approximately $40.5 billion, compared to the government's current plan.

The source expressed surprise that British Prime Minister Kir Starmer committed himself to the issue of increasing defense spending on Monday, but refused to set a clear date for increasing budgets to 3% of GDP.

Starmer pledged to put Britain on a "war footing" due to increased Russian aggression and rising global tensions

The Prime Minister agreed to increase rearmament funding from the current 2.33% of GDP to 2.5% by 2027 and to 3% in the coming years, amid expectations of a presentation of a strategic 140-page review of defense spending on Monday.

The British government has announced its intention to increase the number of its fleet of nuclear submarines, preparing for potential armed aggression from Russia. Britain will build 12 nuclear-powered attack submarines.