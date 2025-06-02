Starmer pledged to put Britain on a "war footing" due to increased Russian aggression and rising global tensions

$41.530.00
Today is the second round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul: latest news
06:58 AM • 32022 views

Today is the second round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul: latest news

Exclusive
06:01 AM • 86175 views

Eating disorders in adults and children: why they occur and how to fight them

Exclusive
June 1, 02:33 PM • 111674 views

Week for communication and learning: astrological forecast for June 2-8

June 1, 01:29 PM • 174319 views

Commander of the Land Forces Drapatiy resigned after the death of 12 soldiers

June 1, 12:56 PM • 196638 views

A year and a half of preparation: how the SBU hit 41 strategic aviation aircraft of the Russian Federation

Exclusive
June 1, 11:01 AM • 115464 views

The Ground Forces confirmed: the enemy struck a training unit in the Dnipropetrovsk region

June 1, 04:00 AM • 250678 views

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

May 31, 04:00 PM • 182313 views

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

May 31, 01:12 PM • 123672 views

The OP explained why Russia is not showing its ceasefire memorandum

May 31, 12:42 PM • 108559 views

Summer will come to Ukraine with rain and heat up to 30°

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news

Kharkiv was attacked by Russian drones, a fire broke out

June 2, 01:39 AM • 80709 views

Combined strikes on Kharkiv: six wounded, including two children

June 2, 02:37 AM • 63381 views

Special Operation "Web": The first satellite images of the "Belaya" airbase after the attack have been published

05:57 AM • 117947 views

Special operation "Spiderweb": in NSDC CCD reported on the destruction of at least 13 Russian aircraft

07:10 AM • 13468 views

50 Cent wants to talk to Trump about a possible pardon for Diddy - TMZ

07:53 AM • 30087 views
Publications

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

June 1, 04:00 AM • 250685 views

The "golden" position is under threat: Olena Duma is stuck in the "chair" of the ARMA head and is fighting again over the reform

May 30, 02:15 PM • 298618 views

Values in the trash: the world is down 91 billion dollars due to e-waste

May 30, 01:52 PM • 312075 views

Instead of suspicion - silence: how the investigation against the chief lawyer of the NBU got bogged down in inaction

May 30, 12:00 PM • 318034 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

May 30, 10:40 AM • 414511 views
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Rustem Umerov

John Healey

Oleh Syniehubov

Actual places

Ukraine

Istanbul

Turkey

Kyiv

China

UNN Lite

50 Cent wants to talk to Trump about a possible pardon for Diddy - TMZ

07:53 AM • 30574 views

June 1 - Milk Day: Recipes for favorite milkshakes

June 1, 12:31 PM • 102395 views

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

May 31, 04:00 PM • 182313 views

Iced Latte: Five Cold Coffee Options That Are Easy to Make at Home

May 30, 12:39 PM • 125735 views

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

May 30, 08:06 AM • 156991 views
Starmer pledged to put Britain on a "war footing" due to increased Russian aggression and rising global tensions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 564 views

Keir Starmer has vowed to put the country on a "war footing" by investing billions in weapons. This decision was made against the backdrop of Russian aggression and changes in US policy.

Starmer pledged to put Britain on a "war footing" due to increased Russian aggression and rising global tensions

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Monday pledged to put his country on a "war footing", announcing a plan to significantly strengthen the UK's defence capabilities and invest billions of pounds in nuclear and other weapons as part of a new military strategy in a more dangerous world. This was reported by UNN with reference to the New York Times.

If you want to prevent conflict, the best way to do that is to prepare for conflict.

- Mr Starmer said in an interview with the BBC on Monday morning, ahead of the publication of the government's Strategic Defence Review, which will outline plans to increase drone production and build up stockpiles of ammunition and equipment.

Details

The UK's ambitious rearmament plan comes amid increased Russian military aggression in Ukraine, the US retreat from its trajectory of support for Europe and rising global tensions.

Starmer presented his plans hours after one of the most intense aerial bombardments of the three-year war, when Ukrainian drones struck air bases deep inside Russian territory.

Britain wants to purchase fighters from the US that can carry nuclear bombs02.06.25, 03:28 • 3168 views

The review, prepared by George Robertson, former NATO Secretary General, was commissioned last year shortly after Starmer's election victory. But its task has taken on a new urgency amid growing evidence of a shift in foreign policy by the Trump administration and its ambiguous, and sometimes overtly obsequious or condescending, attitude towards Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The review will be published this afternoon, but among the recommendations released by the government in advance were the purchase of up to 7,000 units of British-made long-range weapons and the creation of a new cyber command, as well as an investment of £1 billion, equivalent to $1.35 billion, in digital capabilities.

For reference

The British government has announced its intention to increase the number of its fleet of nuclear submarines, preparing for potential armed aggression from Russia. Britain will build 12 nuclear-powered submarines

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

PoliticsNews of the World
Keir Starmer
The New York Times
NATO
United Kingdom
United States
Ukraine
