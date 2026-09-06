Military planners cooperating with NATO fear that if war with Russia breaks out, Europe will be unable to withstand a prolonged war of attrition due to a lack of combat readiness. This is reported by The Guardian, according to UNN.

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It is noted that the pessimism reflects concerns that Russia could win the so-called hybrid war with Europe, weakening the capabilities available to NATO military planners in the event of a military conflict.

The growing support for populist forces in Europe's leading military powers also threatens proposals for a group of five European countries, including the United Kingdom (E5 — ed.), to assume a new coordinating role as the United States prepares to reduce its commitments to Europe's traditional defense — the article says.

It is indicated that the E5 proposes bringing together all European countries with significant defense-industrial potential and, possibly later, the "inclusion of Ukraine in the context of a ceasefire," as Kyiv currently has "the largest and strongest army in Europe."

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