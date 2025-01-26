ukenru
NATO starts sharing classified information with defense plants and the EU - Bloomberg

NATO starts sharing classified information with defense plants and the EU - Bloomberg

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32817 views

NATO has started sharing classified information on weapons standardization with the defense industry and the EU. The initiative is aimed at expanding production capacity and harmonizing military standards.

NATO has begun the process of sharing some classified information with the defense industry and the European Union. The data will relate to the standardization of weapons and the expansion of production capacity of the Alliance member states. This was reported by Bloomberg, citing sources, UNN reports.

Details

According to the agency's interlocutors, the Alliance is developing a way to securely transfer aggregated data to motivate companies to increase production capacity.

To take this step, NATO countries must reach an agreement, and, according to one source, a decision could be made in the coming months.

It is also reported that NATO has started sharing some classified standards with the European Union. Due to the secrecy, the data will be disclosed gradually, in the process of their processing and updating.

NATO military standards are aimed at harmonizing the actions of member states' armed forces and ensuring their interoperability. They can relate, for example, to common calibers of weapons or common military terminology.

This data can help the EU harmonize standards both in the military sphere and for dual-use technologies such as radio frequencies.

“We'll have to spend trillions to deter Putin” - Rutte names the price NATO will pay if Ukraine loses23.01.25, 15:39 • 30955 views

NATO recently transferred standards for unclassified materials to the EU. European Commissioner for Defense Andrius Kubilius called the decision an "unprecedented" step of trust.

The move was initiated by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, the agency's sources said. The former Dutch prime minister has focused on strengthening ties between NATO and the EU since taking office in October.

In addition, Rutte called on the European defense industry to increase arms production.

Recall

NATO assumes responsibility for coordinating military assistance to Ukraine instead of the United States through a new framework agreement. The alliance is establishing permanent assistance mechanisms to ensure stable support regardless of political changes.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
mark-rutteMark Rutte
natoNATO
european-unionEuropean Union

