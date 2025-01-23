“We'll have to spend trillions to deter Putin” - Rutte names the price NATO will pay if Ukraine loses

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte during the “Ukrainian Breakfast” in Davos expressed confidence that nothing will stop Putin if Russia achieves its conditions in the negotiations with Ukraine, according to a correspondent of UNN .

Former Prime Minister of the Netherlands and now NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that Ukraine should not lose to Russia in any way, and in no case should it make concessions to dictator Putin during the negotiations. If this happens, NATO will have to spend trillions of dollars on defense to deter the aggressor. In the likely negotiations, he believes that everything should be done to ensure a “just and sustainable” peace between the countries.

The main issue here is to make it a sustainable peace. We don't want to have a situation like we had with the Minsk agreements. In 2014, we thought we had a “sustainable peace,” but in fact Putin was able to continue his seizure of Ukraine. He did it in 2022. So, it has to be a sustainable peace. For that to happen, we have to make sure that Putin does not occupy another square kilometer in Ukraine in the future - Mark Rutte said.

The politician also added that everything must be done to ensure that Ukraine is in the strongest position before the start of peace talks with the aggressor country.



Putin will demand to reduce the Ukrainian army by five times - Zelenskyy on upcoming talks