“We'll have to spend trillions to deter Putin” - Rutte names the price NATO will pay if Ukraine loses

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 101096 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 102188 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 110176 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 112833 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 134366 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104333 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 137349 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103833 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113480 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117013 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 121927 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 75840 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 116902 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 49108 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 50893 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 101096 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 134366 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 137349 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 168614 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 158269 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 34835 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 50906 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 116905 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 121930 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140933 views
“We'll have to spend trillions to deter Putin” - Rutte names the price NATO will pay if Ukraine loses

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30956 views

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that the Alliance would have to spend trillions on defense if Ukraine loses. He emphasized the importance of achieving a “just and sustainable” peace without concessions to Putin.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte  during the “Ukrainian Breakfast” in Davos expressed confidence that nothing will stop Putin if Russia achieves its conditions in the negotiations with Ukraine, according to a correspondent of UNN

Former Prime Minister of the Netherlands and now NATO Secretary General  Mark Rutte said that Ukraine should not lose to Russia in any way, and in no case should it make concessions to dictator Putin during the negotiations. If this happens, NATO will have to spend trillions of dollars on defense to deter the aggressor. In the likely negotiations, he believes that everything should be done to ensure a “just and sustainable” peace between the countries. 

The main issue here is to make it a sustainable peace. We don't want to have a situation like we had with the Minsk agreements. In 2014, we thought we had a “sustainable peace,” but in fact  Putin was able to continue his seizure of Ukraine. He did it in 2022. So, it has to be a sustainable peace. For that to happen, we have to  make sure that Putin does not occupy another square kilometer in Ukraine in the future

- Mark Rutte said.

The politician also added that everything must be done to ensure that Ukraine is in the strongest position before the start of peace talks with the aggressor country.

Putin will demand to reduce the Ukrainian army by five times - Zelenskyy on upcoming talks21.01.25, 17:20 • 36325 views

Alexander Karamushka

