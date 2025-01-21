Putin will demand to reduce the Ukrainian army by five times - Zelenskyy on upcoming talks

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 103910 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 103765 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 111770 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 114275 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 136832 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104872 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 139136 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103894 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113526 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117045 views

Popular news
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 86251 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 119210 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 60944 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 66175 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 45204 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 103910 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 136832 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 139136 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 170005 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 159563 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 45204 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 66175 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 119210 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 123404 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 141440 views
Putin will demand to reduce the Ukrainian army by five times - Zelenskyy on upcoming talks

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 36326 views

At a forum in Davos, Zelenskyy revealed Putin's key demand for future talks. Russia wants a significant reduction in the Armed Forces, which currently number more than 800,000 troops.

One of the most important issues that Russian President Vladimir Putin will raise during the talks is the reduction of the Ukrainian army. This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the World Economic Forum in Davos, UNN reports.

"One of the important questions that Putin will ask is to reduce the Ukrainian army by several times. You will all see this, because it is absolutely clear. If we were able to build an army of 800 thousand plus, it is clear that we plus Europe is an army that is able not only to stand and defend its borders. This is an army that is able to repel Putin, and he understands this. The fastest way is to put pressure on the United States to keep Ukraine out of NATO and to reduce pressure on all allies to pressure us to reduce our army five times. This is what he wants," the President said.

Recall 

President reportedthat there are now 608,000 Russian troops in Ukraine, three times more than at the beginning of the invasion. Ukraine is increasing its own weapons production, but it is not enough.

Alina Volianska

WarPolitics
natoNATO
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

