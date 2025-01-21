Putin will demand to reduce the Ukrainian army by five times - Zelenskyy on upcoming talks

One of the most important issues that Russian President Vladimir Putin will raise during the talks is the reduction of the Ukrainian army. This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the World Economic Forum in Davos, UNN reports.

"One of the important questions that Putin will ask is to reduce the Ukrainian army by several times. You will all see this, because it is absolutely clear. If we were able to build an army of 800 thousand plus, it is clear that we plus Europe is an army that is able not only to stand and defend its borders. This is an army that is able to repel Putin, and he understands this. The fastest way is to put pressure on the United States to keep Ukraine out of NATO and to reduce pressure on all allies to pressure us to reduce our army five times. This is what he wants," the President said.

Recall

President reportedthat there are now 608,000 Russian troops in Ukraine, three times more than at the beginning of the invasion. Ukraine is increasing its own weapons production, but it is not enough.