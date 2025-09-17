$41.230.05
September 16, 04:50 PM • 18584 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expect
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM • 33791 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
September 16, 02:08 PM • 23228 views
The Cabinet of Ministers extended the term of the official investigation into the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, for another month – source
September 16, 10:17 AM • 38901 views
EU adopts recommendation on Ukrainians exiting temporary protection: what it entails
Exclusive
September 16, 10:07 AM • 54179 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
September 16, 09:54 AM • 25449 views
Infant's body found in sewer in Kryvyi Rih
Exclusive
September 16, 09:19 AM • 42885 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
September 16, 08:08 AM • 37158 views
Champions League returns: schedule of the first round matches
September 16, 07:46 AM • 16877 views
General Staff confirmed damage to Saratov oil refinery in Russia
Exclusive
September 16, 07:30 AM • 37871 views
Digital detox: how to reduce time spent on gadgetsPhoto
NATO ships conducted a special operation due to a suspicious Russian vessel off the coast of Sweden

Kyiv • UNN

 • 44 views

The Russian fishing vessel "Mekhanik Stepanov" with a faulty engine and power outage was drifting in the Øresund Strait. Sweden, Denmark, and Great Britain deployed coast guards and NATO ships to ensure safety.

NATO ships conducted a special operation due to a suspicious Russian vessel off the coast of Sweden

A Russian fishing vessel entered the Øresund Strait off the coast of Sweden. To ensure safety, the Swedish Coast Guard and two NATO ships from Denmark and Great Britain were involved in the operation. This was reported by UNN with reference to Postimees.

Details

The Swedish Coast Guard, as well as ships from Denmark and Great Britain, took part in the operation in the Øresund Strait.

It is noted that on Saturday, September 13, the Russian fishing vessel "Mekhanik Stepanov", which was in Swedish territorial waters, had engine problems and began to drift towards Denmark. At the same time, there was a power outage on board.

The Danish Navy confirmed to journalists that Danish and British warships were near the Russian vessel, but refused to comment on the operation itself.

Recall

On the morning of July 26, the Russian border ship "Sochi 500" of the "Svetlyak" series violated Estonia's maritime border east of Vaindloo Island, staying in Estonian waters for about 35 minutes. The Estonian Foreign Ministry summoned the interim chargé d'affaires of the Russian embassy to hand over a note of protest.

Vita Zelenetska

