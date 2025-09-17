NATO ships conducted a special operation due to a suspicious Russian vessel off the coast of Sweden

A Russian fishing vessel entered the Øresund Strait off the coast of Sweden. To ensure safety, the Swedish Coast Guard and two NATO ships from Denmark and Great Britain were involved in the operation. This was reported by UNN with reference to Postimees.

The Swedish Coast Guard, as well as ships from Denmark and Great Britain, took part in the operation in the Øresund Strait.

It is noted that on Saturday, September 13, the Russian fishing vessel "Mekhanik Stepanov", which was in Swedish territorial waters, had engine problems and began to drift towards Denmark. At the same time, there was a power outage on board.

The Danish Navy confirmed to journalists that Danish and British warships were near the Russian vessel, but refused to comment on the operation itself.

On the morning of July 26, the Russian border ship "Sochi 500" of the "Svetlyak" series violated Estonia's maritime border east of Vaindloo Island, staying in Estonian waters for about 35 minutes. The Estonian Foreign Ministry summoned the interim chargé d'affaires of the Russian embassy to hand over a note of protest.

