Ukrainian UAV disabled Russian ship worth $60 million: video

Special forces of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine successfully hit a Russian ship near Novorossiysk. This was reported by UNN with reference to GUR MO.

On September 10, in the Black Sea waters, special forces tracked down and attacked another expensive military target of the aggressor state - a ship of the MPSV07 multi-purpose vessel project, which was part of the enemy's Black Sea Fleet. The strike was carried out by a Ukrainian-made combat drone in the area of the control bridge - where the ship's navigation and communication equipment is located.

As a result of the strike, the enemy vessel's electronic reconnaissance equipment was destroyed, and the ship itself was put out of action for repairs, which could be costly. It is noteworthy that at the time of the strike, the vessel was conducting electronic reconnaissance and patrolling the approaches to Novorossiysk Bay, where the Russians had withdrawn the remnants of their Black Sea Fleet.

This ship was commissioned in 2015. Its cost is about 60 million dollars. According to the GUR, the aggressor has a total of four such vessels.

This ship is equipped with diving complexes, remotely operated vehicles, a side-scan sonar, and electronic reconnaissance equipment.

It can be used for seabed inspection. The vessel's power is about 4 MW.

