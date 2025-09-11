$41.120.13
Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks: what was the largest terrorist attack in human history
Exclusive
September 10, 03:04 PM • 26067 views
Will the European Union abandon Russian gas under US pressure: an expert explains
Exclusive
September 10, 01:48 PM • 68225 views
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibility
September 10, 01:15 PM • 38689 views
Trump demands death penalty for killer of Ukrainian Iryna Zarutska
Exclusive
September 10, 12:25 PM • 40610 views
A criminal case will be opened against the suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, if the official investigation reveals elements of a crime in his actions - lawyer
September 10, 12:10 PM • 39300 views
NATO activates Article 4 after Russian drone attack on Poland
Exclusive
September 10, 10:41 AM • 71784 views
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
September 10, 08:44 AM • 92539 views
World leaders reacted harshly to the Russian drone attack on Ukraine and the violation of Polish airspace
Exclusive
September 10, 08:33 AM • 71899 views
Russian drones crossed the Polish border: expert predicts a new wave of IPSO from Russia
September 10, 07:09 AM • 35657 views
"No grounds for panic" - Tusk on Russian drones in Poland
Publications
Exclusives
Ukrainian UAV disabled Russian ship worth $60 million: video

Kyiv • UNN

 • 146 views

Special forces of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine successfully hit a Russian ship of project MPSV07 near Novorossiysk. The strike by a combat drone destroyed the electronic reconnaissance equipment and disabled the vessel.

Ukrainian UAV disabled Russian ship worth $60 million: video

Special forces of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine successfully hit a Russian ship near Novorossiysk. This was reported by UNN with reference to GUR MO.

Details

On September 10, in the Black Sea waters, special forces tracked down and attacked another expensive military target of the aggressor state - a ship of the MPSV07 multi-purpose vessel project, which was part of the enemy's Black Sea Fleet. The strike was carried out by a Ukrainian-made combat drone in the area of the control bridge - where the ship's navigation and communication equipment is located.

As a result of the strike, the enemy vessel's electronic reconnaissance equipment was destroyed, and the ship itself was put out of action for repairs, which could be costly. It is noteworthy that at the time of the strike, the vessel was conducting electronic reconnaissance and patrolling the approaches to Novorossiysk Bay, where the Russians had withdrawn the remnants of their Black Sea Fleet.

Additionally

This ship was commissioned in 2015. Its cost is about 60 million dollars. According to the GUR, the aggressor has a total of four such vessels.

This ship is equipped with diving complexes, remotely operated vehicles, a side-scan sonar, and electronic reconnaissance equipment.

It can be used for seabed inspection. The vessel's power is about 4 MW.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in UkraineTechnologies
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Ukraine