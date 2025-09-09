$41.250.03
Exclusive
07:55 AM • 28293 views
In Russia, a main oil pipeline and a regional gas pipeline were disabled as a result of explosions.
Exclusive
07:10 AM • 43615 views
Unbreakable business. "Heel" importer resumes operations after direct hit by Russian drone
Exclusive
07:01 AM • 39616 views
Should you buy an apartment in autumn: expert spoke about prices and risks in the real estate market
06:31 AM • 25601 views
The Cabinet of Ministers updated the rules for reservation and mobilization: focus on defense enterprises and clarification of procedures
September 8, 09:35 PM • 23660 views
US ends cooperation with Europe on countering disinformation from Russia, China, and Iran
September 8, 05:31 PM • 25109 views
Enemy attacked Cabinet of Ministers building with Iskander missile - Yermak
September 8, 04:59 PM • 37599 views
Yermak discussed security guarantees and strengthening sanctions against Russia with Rubio
September 8, 03:42 PM • 51673 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play second qualifying match against Azerbaijan
September 8, 12:50 PM • 28827 views
NATO Secretary General to travel to London for Ramstein-format meeting on September 9
September 8, 12:30 PM • 50048 views
A military unit that committed war crimes in Bucha was attacked in Russia: there are dead and wounded
The HUR showed a video of the destruction of expensive air defense radars of the occupiers in Crimea

Kyiv • UNN

 • 216 views

HUR special forces destroyed expensive air defense equipment of the occupiers in Crimea. The Podlyot radar and the RLM-M module of the Nebo-M complex were hit, which significantly weakens the enemy's capabilities.

The HUR showed a video of the destruction of expensive air defense radars of the occupiers in Crimea

Ukrainian intelligence officers, on the eve of Military Intelligence Day, struck two strategic air defense facilities of Russia in temporarily occupied Crimea. As reported by the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, expensive equipment used by the enemy to control airspace was destroyed. This was reported by the GUR on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

According to the GUR, special forces of the Department of Active Actions accurately hit:

  • 48Ya6-K1 "Podlyot" radar station;
    • RLM-M module from the 55Zh6M "Nebo-M" complex.

      The strike on the mobile module "Nebo-M" was particularly indicative.

      The RLM-M radar module from the "Nebo-M" complex was hit by GUR special forces directly while it was moving – Russian occupiers were just leaving their combat duty position 

      – reported the GUR.

      The destruction of these radars significantly reduces the occupiers' ability to monitor the air situation and cover Crimea from Ukrainian strikes. The GUR emphasized that such actions are part of systematic work to weaken Russian air defense on the peninsula.

      Ukrainian SOF and partisans destroyed a key facility at an oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai07.09.25, 18:48 • 7106 views

      Stepan Haftko

      War in Ukraine
      The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
      Crimea