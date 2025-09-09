The HUR showed a video of the destruction of expensive air defense radars of the occupiers in Crimea

Ukrainian intelligence officers, on the eve of Military Intelligence Day, struck two strategic air defense facilities of Russia in temporarily occupied Crimea. As reported by the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, expensive equipment used by the enemy to control airspace was destroyed. This was reported by the GUR on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

According to the GUR, special forces of the Department of Active Actions accurately hit:

48Ya6-K1 "Podlyot" radar station;

RLM-M module from the 55Zh6M "Nebo-M" complex.

The strike on the mobile module "Nebo-M" was particularly indicative.

The RLM-M radar module from the "Nebo-M" complex was hit by GUR special forces directly while it was moving – Russian occupiers were just leaving their combat duty position – reported the GUR.

The destruction of these radars significantly reduces the occupiers' ability to monitor the air situation and cover Crimea from Ukrainian strikes. The GUR emphasized that such actions are part of systematic work to weaken Russian air defense on the peninsula.

