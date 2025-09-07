Ukrainian SOF and partisans destroyed a key facility at an oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai

$41.350.00
September 7, 06:34 AM • 13878 views
Massive Russian drone and missile attack: over 750 attack means shot down - General Staff
September 7, 05:47 AM • 26084 views
Russia attacked the Cabinet of Ministers building for the first time since the war began: fire on the upper floors (photo)Photo
September 6, 07:15 PM • 46692 views
Provisions on strengthening punishment for military personnel for disobedience will be excluded from the bill - Ministry of Defense
September 6, 12:37 PM • 62669 views
MP Khrystenko, suspected of treason, detained and arrested
September 6, 10:49 AM • 92461 views
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
September 6, 06:10 AM • 77400 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhoto
September 5, 04:47 PM • 51702 views
New heating season: Svyrydenko reported on the readiness of infrastructure
September 5, 04:35 PM • 55604 views
Svyrydenko named the first figures of the 2026 Budget project and the main priority
September 5, 03:10 PM • 74963 views
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
September 5, 12:12 PM • 37066 views
“It will definitely not be in units, but in thousands”: Zelenskyy on the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine
Ukrzaliznytsia changes routes in Poltava region due to consequences of Russian attacksSeptember 7, 06:20 AM • 5710 views
Tonight, a Transneft oil pump in the Bryansk region was destroyed.September 7, 06:46 AM • 8748 views
Fire on the Cabinet of Ministers' territory localized, extinguishing continues in SviatoshynPhotoVideoSeptember 7, 08:05 AM • 10178 views
Jessie J returned to the stage after cancer surgery: she performed with her two-year-old sonPhotoSeptember 7, 08:47 AM • 8276 views
Occupiers attacked bridge over Dnipro in Kremenchuk: traffic blockedSeptember 7, 09:19 AM • 4504 views
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
September 6, 10:49 AM • 92459 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhotoSeptember 6, 06:10 AM • 77400 views
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
September 5, 03:10 PM • 74963 views
Whose interests does the State Aviation Service protect, and why is the figure of Oleksandr Bilchuk, who headed it, not so unambiguous?PhotoSeptember 5, 12:22 PM • 54018 views
Competition in the pharmacy market: why Ukrainians get more than foreignersSeptember 5, 07:47 AM • 76420 views
Ukrainian SOF and partisans destroyed a key facility at an oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai

Kyiv • UNN

 • 288 views

The Ukrainian SOF and the resistance movement "Black Spark" destroyed the main facility of the Ilsky Oil Refinery - the ELOU-AT-6 primary oil refining complex. This equipment, with a capacity of 6 million tons of crude oil per year, ensured the production of diesel fuel and gasoline.

Ukrainian SOF and partisans destroyed a key facility at an oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai

The Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, together with the local resistance movement, carried out a special operation in the Krasnodar Krai of Russia, specifically at the "Ilsky Oil Refinery named after Shamar". This was reported by UNN with reference to the SSO Command.

Details

Thanks to the planned actions of the SSO units and representatives of the "Black Spark" resistance movement, the main object ensuring the functioning of the entire refinery was destroyed.

This refers to the ELOU-AT-6 - a primary oil refining complex with a capacity of 6 million tons of crude oil per year. This unit is used for dehydration and desalting of crude oil.

Further, the oil is distilled into fractions to obtain various petroleum products, including diesel fuel and gasoline.

Attacks on oil facilities in Ryazan and Luhansk: SBS confirmed successful attacks05.09.25, 09:07 • 5493 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in UkraineNews of the World
Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine