The Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, together with the local resistance movement, carried out a special operation in the Krasnodar Krai of Russia, specifically at the "Ilsky Oil Refinery named after Shamar". This was reported by UNN with reference to the SSO Command.

Details

Thanks to the planned actions of the SSO units and representatives of the "Black Spark" resistance movement, the main object ensuring the functioning of the entire refinery was destroyed.

This refers to the ELOU-AT-6 - a primary oil refining complex with a capacity of 6 million tons of crude oil per year. This unit is used for dehydration and desalting of crude oil.

Further, the oil is distilled into fractions to obtain various petroleum products, including diesel fuel and gasoline.

