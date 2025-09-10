NATO activates Article 4 after Russian drone attack on Poland

NATO activated Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty due to a Russian drone attack. This information was confirmed to Polsat News by government spokesman Adam Szłapka, as reported by UNN.

As reported by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, allies expressed solidarity with Poland and condemned Russia's actions.

The North Atlantic Council discussed the situation in light of Poland's request for consultations under Article 4 of the Washington Treaty. Allies expressed solidarity with Poland and condemned Russia's actions – Rutte stated.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that 19 incursions into Polish airspace were recorded on the night of September 10.

Also, Polish authorities announced the downing of Russian drones that violated its airspace during an attack on Ukraine. Fragments of one of them have already been found.

In addition, it became known that Russia had been preparing drone attacks against Poland since July of this year. Polish and Lithuanian SIM cards were used for this purpose.

Against the backdrop of air attacks, and also due to the Russian-Belarusian exercise "West-2025", Poland began moving troops to the Belarusian border.