NATO 2026 Summit to be held in Ankara - Erdoğan

Turkey will host the NATO leaders' summit in July 2026 in the country's capital, Ankara, to "prepare the ground for important decisions." This was stated by Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, reports UNN with reference to Hurriyet.

Details

He recalled his participation in the NATO summit held in The Hague on June 24-25, emphasizing Turkey's firm position on cooperation in defense and regional issues.

"We have underscored our determination to remove barriers to trade in defense industry products in allied decisions" - said Erdoğan.

He indicated that Turkey raised the issue of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza during the summit meetings.

"Both in closed sessions and in our discussions with leaders, we drew attention to the oppression in Gaza, which has continued for the past 21 months," added the President of Turkey.

Recall

US President Donald Trump and Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met after a dinner hosted by King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands and his wife in honor of the leaders and their spouses who attended the NATO Heads of State and Government Summit held in The Hague.

Erdoğan welcomed the Israeli-Iranian ceasefire, "achieved through the efforts of US President Trump," and called for lasting peace, an end to the crisis in Gaza, and dialogue on Ukraine.

Erdogan says Trump would join Ukraine peace talks in Turkey if Putin attends