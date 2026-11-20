On Friday, November 20, the draw for the quarterfinals of the 2026/27 Nations League season took place. This was reported by UNN, citing the UEFA website.

Details

Thus, the following quarterfinal pairings in the Nations League were determined by the draw:

Spain – France;

Norway – England;

The Netherlands – Portugal;

Belgium – Germany.

The first legs will take place on March 25–27 next year, while the return legs are scheduled for March 28–30.

The pairings for the teams playing to retain their places in the divisions were also determined. League C/B play-offs:

Cyprus - North Macedonia;

Estonia - Romania;

Faroe Islands - Georgia;

Belarus - Israel.

League B/A play-offs:

Bosnia and Herzegovina - Denmark;

Hungary - Serbia;

Ireland - Croatia;

Slovenia - Wales.

It should be noted that Spain and France have already met this year. This took place during the 2026 World Cup, which was held in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The teams met in the tournament's semifinals (https://unn.ua/news/zbirna-ispanii-peremohla-frantsiiu-ta-stala-pershym-finalistom-chs-2026), where Spain proved stronger and ultimately went on to win the tournament.

Spain defeated Argentina and became world champion for the first time in 16 years

The England and Norway national teams also met at the World Cup in the quarterfinals, where England proved stronger.

Recall

Ukraine defeated Georgia 1–0 thanks to a goal by Sikan, which became the fastest in the official matches of the "blue-and-yellows." The team finished third in the group with seven points.

England beat Norway 2:1 in extra time and advanced to the semi-finals of the 2026 World Cup