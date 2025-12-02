$42.270.07
National Security and Defense Council: Russia is preparing pressure on the front and loud statements for the Western audience

Kyiv • UNN

 • 76 views

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, stated that the Russians will try to increase pressure on the front in the coming weeks and accompany it with loud statements. This is being done for the Western audience and to raise the stakes in diplomacy.

National Security and Defense Council: Russia is preparing pressure on the front and loud statements for the Western audience

Russians will make many attempts to pressure the front in the coming weeks and accompany this with loud statements. This was written on Telegram by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CPD), reports UNN.

Details

According to him, "all this is done exclusively for the Western audience and to raise the stakes in diplomacy."

As of now, part of Vovchansk is under the control of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, and the enemy has not captured Kupyansk, but lied about it.

- Kovalenko noted.

At the same time, he added that heavy fighting continues at the front, "the enemy is throwing a lot of forces."

Recall

Recently, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, stated that the scale of disinformation by the Russian leadership about the situation in Kupyansk is striking, as real data indicates fewer than 40 Russian radio exchange subscribers in the city.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in UkrainePolitics
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Vovchansk
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kupiansk